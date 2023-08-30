Celebrated Chalkboard Chef Returns to Healdsburg

When chef Shane McAnelly left his post at Bricoleur Vineyards in 2021, it broke my heart. The culinary force behind Healdsburg’s Brass Rabbit and Chalkboard seemed to have found his stride in the kitchen of the sprawling Windsor winery.

The good news: McAnelly is back and stepping into a new role at chef Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen. Huzzah.

“Super excited about my new opportunity and to be back cooking beautiful California produce,” McAnelly said in an Instagram post.

I’m looking forward to what he’ll bring to the iconic Healdsburg restaurant. Stay tuned for more details.