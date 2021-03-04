Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

15 Sonoma County Restaurants With Great Views (and Great Food)

We've found more than a dozen restaurants where you can drink in the view and fill your belly and soul.

There’s something extra delicious about dining with sweeping vineyard views and coastal expanses, especially when the ingredients are hyperlocal. We’ve found more than a dozen restaurants in Sonoma County where you can drink in the view and fill your belly and soul — plus two worth the drive to Marin.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Around Sonoma With Winemaker Katie Bundschu

Sixth-generation vintner Katie Bundschu shares her favorite spots in and around Sonoma.

Close