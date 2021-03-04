15 Sonoma County Restaurants With Great Views (and Great Food)

Slide 1 of 17 Montage Resort Healdsburg, Hazel Hill and Scout Field Bar: The Olive Terrace at this new Healdsburg hotel and resort features a large outdoor dining patio, fire pits and lounge areas to sip cocktails or enjoy fine dining. An expansive view of the Alexander Valley is spread out like a quilt with more than 200 acres surrounding it. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 979-9000, montagehotels.com. (Courtesy of Montage Resort)

Slide 2 of 17 Harmon Guest House Rooftop Bar, Healdsburg: High above Healdsburg (or at least a few stories up), this modern outdoor patio bar has a stellar small bites menu and views of Fitch Mountain and the Sonoma hills. First come first served. 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 922-5442, harmonguesthouse.com. (Courtesy of Harmon Guest House)

Slide 3 of 17 Rustic Francis's Favorites, Geyserville: Straightforward Italian favorites from filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola at his Geyserville Winery. The picturesque terrace overlooking the Alexander Valley and Coppola Vineyards is a perfect spot for dining on wood-fired pizzas and beefy (or Impossible) burgers. Brick chicken, steak and rack of lamb are also available (though reservations are highly recommended). 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, francisfordcoppolawinery.com. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Slide 4 of 17 Korbel Delicatessen and Market, Guerneville: A winery, rose garden, market and delicatessen rolled into one, historic Korbel has everything you need for a picnic with a West County view. Enjoy complimentary tours and wine tastings followed by a gourmet picnic on the patio shaded by redwood trees and overlooking vineyards. The deli features fresh salads, cheese and charcuterie, and hand-crafted sandwiches like the classic muffaletta or the popular grilled tri-tip topped with gorgonzola. 13250 River Road, Guerneville, 707-824-7000, korbel.com. (Courtesy of Korbel Champagne Cellars)

Slide 5 of 17 Stumptown Brewery, Guerneville: The real gem at this Guerneville brewery, aside from the great beers, is the expansive outdoor deck overlooking the Russian River. Spend a sunny Saturday sipping on a beer sampler or try Stumptown ales on tap paired with an old-fashioned cheeseburger or a pulled pork sandwich. 15045 River Road, Guerneville, 707-869-0705, stumptown.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 17 Charlie’s Restaurant, Windsor: Even if you're not a golfer, get a greens-eye view at this casual-but-impressive restaurant overlooking the course. Friday and Saturday night prime rib dinners, plus brunch, lunch and a lengthy everyday-dinner menu with everything from ahi tuna tostadas to pizza, pasta, burgers, and even filet mignon. 1320 19th Hole Dr, Windsor, windsorgolf.com. (Courtesy of Charlie's Restaurant)

Slide 7 of 17 The Birds Café, Bodega Bay: This tiny eatery, perched above the harbor, serves only a handful of items — fish and chips, salads, clam chowder, shrimp tacos — but may be one of our favorite places on the coast. Order at the counter, then walk up the stairs (there’s also a handy ramp) to the concrete patio for a lovely view and a picnic-style meal for under $15. Hog Island oysters available raw or bbq by half dozen or dozen. 407 California Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-2900. (Yelp / Wendy C)

Slide 8 of 17 Fisherman’s Cove, Bodega Bay: A no-nonsense family-owned seafood shack and fishing-marine supply store specializing in fresh local oysters harvested from Tamales Bay. Their crab sandwich rivals nearby Spud Point, but we’ll let you make that call. 1850 Bay Flat Rd., Bodega Bay. (Courtesy of Fisherman's Cove)

Slide 9 of 17 Spud Point Crab Company, Bodega Bay: This family-operated old-style Fishermen’s Wharf restaurant is a “dream-come-true” for owners Tony and Carol Anello. The restaurant’s fresh crab and wild king salmon is caught by Tony and his son Mark. Carol and daughters Lisa and Gina run the store, serving up famous clam chowder and crab cakes. The outdoor picnic tables offer views of the bay and the fishing fleet. 1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 10 of 17 River’s End, Jenner: This romantic seafood restaurant is a popular place to end a day on the coast. Large windows offer ocean views and you can take in coastal sights and sounds from the surrounding deck. The Redwood Bar, presided over by a French Culinary Institute-trained chef, is a choice spot for a drink — sip it outside as the sun touches down. The wine list is good, too. 1048 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-865-2484, ilovesunsets.com. (The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 17 Coast Kitchen at Timber Cove: Since 1963, the redwood and stone Timber Cove resort has been a fun, if somewhat funky, retreat. A lavish renovation in 2016 turned it into a truly deluxe destination with an ocean-view Cal-cuisine restaurant to match. 21780 CA-1, Jenner, coastkitchensonoma.com. (Courtesy of Coast Kitchen)

Slide 12 of 17 Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: Start your day the Sonoma Coast way with a cup of locally roasted, fair-trade coffee, fresh baked goods and coastal views. This cafe, housed in a nautical shack, overlooks the Russian River and the tree-spotted hills of Penny Island. There are lawn chairs outdoors and a wooden stage to enjoy live music by the water. 10439 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-865-2251, cafeaquaticajenner.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 17 Seared, Petaluma: Surf and turf and cocktail spot with finesse. All along the Petaluma waterfront, large heaters and cozy bistro tables offer waterside dining. Dress for the occasion, however, as evenings can get nippy. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-762-5997, petalumaseared.com. (Courtesy of Seared)

Slide 14 of 17 Risibisi, Petaluma: Waterfront and patio dining featuring critically-acclaimed Italian favorites, including plenty of fresh pasta, along with steak, chicken and salmon. Don’t miss the risotto! 154 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, risibisirestaurant.com. (Courtesy of Risibisi)

Slide 15 of 17 Ayawaska, Petaluma: Riverside outdoor dining with Peruvian cuisine and excellent Pisco sours. Make it an afternoon or evening watching the kayakers and boats now that the river has been dredged. 101 Second St., Petaluma, 765-4567, ayawaskasf.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 17 Nick’s Cove, Marshall: Eating Crab Louis salad on oysters with a 180-degree view of Tomales Bay is a breathtaking experience. 23240 Highway One, Marshall, 415-663-1033, nickscove.com. (JudeAnd / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 17 of 17 Tony's Seafood, Marshall: Now owned by Hog Island Oysters, the outdoor patio is relaxed and has stellar views of Tomales Bay. Don't miss. 8863 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, 415-663-1107, tonysseafoodrestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)