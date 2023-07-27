Exciting New Hotel Happenings in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 25 A fresh, new look: Kenwood Inn & Spa, part of the Four Sisters Inns Collection, recently completed a multi-phase renovation project. The Sonoma Valley property’s Mediterranean feel remains but now with a modern, sleek touch. All 31 guest rooms and suites have been remodeled, as well as many of the property’s peaceful outdoor common areas. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com (Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Remodeled guest room at Kenwood Inn & Spa.

A complimentary wine and cheese hour is held daily in the Wine Bar at Kenwood Inn & Spa.

Breakfast Room at Kenwood Inn & Spa. All stays include complimentary breakfast for two.

The poolside cabanas at Kenwood Inn & Spa have been remodeled, and a pair of fire pits added nearby.

The warming pool at Kenwood Inn & Spa has a new look, and couple's lounge chairs have been added.

The lush foliage at Kenwood Inn & Spa remains, but changes to the landscaping now allow details like the property's water wheel to stand out.

A coastal debut: 17 redesigned guest rooms at The Sea Ranch Lodge are now available for dreamy getaways on the Sonoma Coast. Taking cues from the coastal community's iconic architecture and the surrounding landscape, the reimagined rooms offer modern touches travelers appreciate, like fireplaces, heated bathroom floors, and window seats for taking in views of the secluded stretch of coastline. 60 Sea Walk Drive, The Sea Ranch, 707-579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com

One of 17 redesigned guest rooms at The Sea Ranch Lodge. San Francisco-based design collective NICOLEHOLLIS lead the renovation project.

Many of the redesigned guest rooms at The Sea Ranch Lodge offer cozy window seats that encourage guests to linger and take in sweeping coastal views.

A collection of designers participated in the reimagining of the lodge's public spaces.

Exterior of The Sea Ranch Lodge.

On the menu: Every Thursday is Moroccan Night at h2hotel's Spoonbar restaurant. The three-course menu changes monthly; expect dishes like Moroccan chicken with couscous, almonds and raisins (pictured) and fish tagine with chermoula sauce. $39 per person. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707.433.7222, spoonbar.com

The Crispy Harissa Chickpea Caesar Salad at Spoonbar in Healdsburg.

Spoonbar restaurant in Healdsburg.

The colorful lobby at H2Hotel in Healdsburg.

The pool area at h2hotel in Healdsburg.

Brunch in Bodega: Drakes Sonoma Coast, the onsite restaurant at The Lodge at Bodega Bay, now offers weekend brunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m every Saturday and Sunday. The popular eatery has also brought back lunch service, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. 103 Coast Highway One, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, lodgeatbodegabay.com

The Sonoma Cuban Sandwich (slow roasted pork, Caggiano ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles) is offered on both the lunch and weekend brunch menu at Drakes Sonoma Coast at The Lodge at Bodega Bay. Guests of the property can now also enjoy poolside dining.

View from The Lodge at Bodega Bay.

The Ocean Club Suite at The Lodge at Bodega Bay.

A new chef, a new tasting menu: There's a new executive chef at the helm at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. Chef Craig Wilmer brings years of fine dining experience, including stints at Michelin-starred restaurants Coi and Petite Crenn in San Francisco. Wilmer's new six-course tasting menu includes complex seasonal dishes, including spring peas with a rangpur lime emulsion, and a strip loin of beef from Snake River Farms. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707.887.3300, farmhouseinn.com

Farmhouse Inn in Forestville.

Cottage Petite Suite at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville.