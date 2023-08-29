Exciting New Hotel Happenings in Sonoma County

From Charlie Palmer's forthcoming Appellation hotel to three popular properties that were named favorite California resorts of 2023, here's what's happening on the Sonoma County hotel scene.


By Dana Rebmann

Summer may be coming to a close but the Sonoma County hotel scene is only getting hotter. Celebrity chef Charlie Palmer’s forthcoming Appellation property in Healdsburg just revealed a sneak peek of a model guest room, while three popular hotels were recently named among Travel + Leisure magazine’s favorite California resorts of 2023. Click through the above gallery for the latest news from the local hotel scene.

