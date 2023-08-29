Slide 1 of 21 A sneak peek: Anticipation is growing surrounding the opening of celebrity chef Charlie Palmer’s food-centric hotel brand, Appellation. A full-size model room (pictured) has been constructed in Healdsburg. Slated to open in late 2024, the Appellation Healdsburg hotel will have 108 rooms and a 160-seat Palmer-led restaurant with a rooftop bar. appellationhotels.com/healdsburg (Appellation)

A rendering of the forthcoming Appellation Healdsburg Hotel. The Appellation hotel brand is a collaboration between Palmer and Sonoma County resident Christopher Hunsberger, formerly with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Palmer and Hunsberger also plan to open Appellation properties in Petaluma, Pacific Grove and Sun Valley. (Appellation)

Chef Charlie Palmer will create a unique menu for the forthcoming Appellation Healdsburg. (Appellation)

A rendering of the restaurant and lobby at the forthcoming Appellation Healdsburg. (Appellation)

New accolades: A trio of Sonoma County hotels made Travel + Leisure's list of Readers' 15 favorite resorts in California for 2023. The Madrona (pictured) in Healdsburg took the No. 3 spot, Farmhouse Inn in Forestville came in at No. 4 and Montage Healdsburg at No. 10. According to Travel + Leisure, nearly 165,000 readers completed surveys for the list. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com (Matthew Millman)

The pool area at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (Daniel Seung Lee)

Unique artwork fills the walls at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

A warm ambiance in one of the three dining areas at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Situated on a serene 10-acre property in the Russian River Valley, family-owned Farmhouse Inn has collected a long list of awards and accolades in its 22-year history. It recently took the No. 4 spot on Travel + Leisure's 2023 list of Readers' 15 favorite resorts in California. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707.887.3300, farmhouseinn.com (Farmhouse Inn)

A guest room at the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Farmhouse Inn)

The Montage Healdsburg is No. 10 on the list of Travel + Leisure's Readers' 15 favorite resorts in California for 2023. (Montage Healdsburg)

The lobby at Montage Healdsburg. (Montage Healdsburg)

The Olive Terrace at Hazel Hill restaurant at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan Photography/Montage Healdsburg)

The pool at Montage Healdsburg. (Christian Horan Photography/Montage Healdsburg)

Extended hours: Geyserville Inn's onsite restaurant, Geyserville Grill, has added Mondays to its operating schedule and is now open five days a week, Thursday through Monday. 21714 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 877-857-4343, geyservilleinn.com

Geyserville Inn is surrounded by vineyards. (Geyserville Inn)

A guest room at Geyserville Inn. (Geyserville Inn)

Cheers to new cocktails: The menu at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House is sporting three new cocktails. Choose from a Spicy Pineapple Margarita made with Arette Tequila, pineapple juice, Cointreau, lime, agave, jalapeno, and housemade spicy salt; the Summer of Georgia with Copalli Rum, peach puree, lemon juice and Aperol; and Flower Girl (pictured) with Arette Tequila, lemon, fresh brewed hibiscus tea and salted rim. All of the cocktails $15. 2227 Healdsburg Ave., 707-922-5262, harmonguesthouse.com (The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House)

Spicy Pineapple cocktail at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

The Rooftop Bar at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Harmon Guest House)