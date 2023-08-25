New Local Festival Features 30 Food Trucks, Drinks and Dancing

Click through the above gallery for a sneak peek at some of the foods that will be served at the first Fork’n Good Festival.

Eaters wanted for the SoCo Market’s first Fork’n Good Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in Rohnert Park. The event, organized by The Soco Market, brings together more than 30 Bay Area food trucks and beverage vendors for a day of munching, drinking and dancing at SOMO Village (1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park).

Bite Club’s favorite local eats — with a few recommended dishes — include The Real Chamoy, Galvan’s Eatery (carne asada fries), Buns y Garnachas (messy-good burgers), AdoboS N’ More (lumpia), Lila’s Streetside Eats (nachos), Dino’s Greek Food Truck (chicken gyro), Indian Village Eats (elote with Flamin’ Hot Cheeto dust), Nellie’s Oysters (oysters, of course), and Bai Cha Boba Thai (milk tea). Richmond’s D’Groback is the guest pop-up we’re most excited for, however, with much-raved-about Indonesian food.

Tickets are $5 per person, and the event is family-friendly. thesocomarket.com