12 New(is) Food Trucks in Sonoma County to Check Out Right Now

Charro Negro: Home of the best ocean-to-table tacos and tostadas in Sonoma County. Hands down. No question. Owned by a former Willie's Seafood chef, everything is super fresh. Aguachiles are a specialty of the mobile kitchen, a juicy ceviche made with raw shrimp marinated in lime. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m. at Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa. instagram.com/charronegrofood. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Laura Mederos, with the Charro Negro food truck, holds up their Aguachile de Camarón, left, and Ceviche de Camarón in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Aguachile de Camarón served at the Charro Negro food truck in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Jam's Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Southeast Asian-inspired food from talented chef Jamilah Nixon-Mathis (formerly of Forchetta Bastoni). Expect exotic curries, satay, banh mi and other fabulous creations. Jam's Joy has a permanent location on 150 Weeks Way in Sebastopol. instagram.com/jamsjoybungalow. (Courtesy photo)

Jam's Joy Bungalow in Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Meatballs from Jam's Joy Bungalow in Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Jok at Jam's Joy Bungalow. (Courtesy photo)

Lucha Sabina: Lucha Sabina (635 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa), serves Oaxacan street food with a focus on mushrooms and incredible tlayuda (Mexican pizza) along with more traditional fare. instagram.com/luchasabina. (Courtesy photo)

Tlayuda (Mexican pizza) from Lucha Sabina. (Courtesy photo)

Dino's Greek Food, Santa Rosa: Konstandinos Moniodis serves up treasured family recipes from his bright yellow food truck, parked in different locations in Santa Rosa. Souvlaki (skewers), gyros, Greek salad and more are available for pickup. Locations are announced on Facebook. facebook.com/dinosgreekfood. (Courtesy photo)

Streetside Asian Grill: Teriyaki chicken bowls, shrimp spring rolls, Vietnamese iced coffee plus Philly cheese steaks and garlic wings. The best of both worlds. Find them at Cooperage Brewing in Santa Rosa, Friday, Jan. 29, 2-7 p.m. Upcoming locations here: instagram.com/streetsideasiangrill. (Courtesy photo)

Tofu from Streetside Asian Grill. (Courtesy photo)

Lila's Streetside Eats: Eclectic pub grub featuring sweets, salads, chili, and savory beer rolls. Plus desserts to die for. Follow on Instagram for weekly schedule/location postings: instagram.com/lilasstreetsideeats.

Barbecue Bourbon bacon meatloaf melt (beef/bison) with melty cheddar, bacon, bourbon bbq sauce and fried onions from Lila's Streetside Eats. (Courtesy photo)

Holy Chile Mole: Saturday Farmers Market-goers in Santa Rosa are going crazy for this new food truck that mixes Romani dishes with tacos and straight-up tasty American faves. Don't miss the "Gypsy" street dog with bacon, chile mole and magic mayo, Gypsy Joes (like a sloppy joe), pulled brisket fries, short ribs and much more. You can also find this food truck at El Mercadito Farmers Market, next to Mitote Food Park in Roseland, Santa Rosa, on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. instagram.com/holychilemole. (Courtesy photo)

Camachos Southern Style BBQ: Big bold, smoky goodness is their motto, and their tender meats are cooked low and slow for 12 hours or more. This food truck will be at HenHouse Brewing Company in Santa Rosa this Saturday, Jan. 30. The beer garden will be open and serving beer and barbecue from 12-8 p.m. Want it to go? Click the link for pick-up pre-orders: camachosbbq.com. (Courtesy photo)

AdoboS N' More: Filippino food that you won't soon forget. Lumpia, adobo fries, bacon-wrapped crab, ado-bowl with pulled chicken or pork, rice, lumpia and coleslaw. Order online adobos-n-more.square.site. (Courtesy photo)

Sushi Shoubu Food Truck: The first time we had a sushi burrito, it was a revelation. Run by a former sushi chef, it's a sustainable, ocean-friendly model of Japanese cuisine. You'll find his sushi burritos, homemade miso soup and other freshly made items. Delivery: Monday through Friday from 4p.m. to 8p.m. Order through Doordash. Pickup available at 2990 Wiljan Court Santa Rosa Monday through Friday from 4p.m. to 8p.m. Call 707-480-7493 to order. sushishoubufoodtruck.com. (Courtesy photo)

Phat Salads and Wraps: Go healthy or don't. The Super Rad! is a hefty grilled chicken, bacon and cheddar sandwich with buffalo ranch, serve on sourdough with a Parmesan crust. On the lighter side, Asian salad wrap, BLT salad with all the fixings, or a classic Caesar. It's all good. Find upcoming locations at phatsalads.com. (Courtesy photo)

Yatai Japanese Catering: Okay, this one isn't a truck, but a pop-up food stand that's just too good to skip. Authentic Japanese curries, croquettes, tempura, hand rolls, and meat skewers are among the faves. Regular pop-ups at Cooperage Brewing and Moonlight Brewing in Santa Rosa. Find upcoming locations on instagram.com/yataijapanesefoodcatering. (Courtesy photo)