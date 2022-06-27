Brand New Mid-Century Marvel for Sale in Sonoma

Staging by Los Angeles-based Meridith Baer Home follows through on understated design to achieve maximum beauty. Modern furniture adheres strictly to a white, black or tonal palette. (Paul Rollins)

A masterful new home built in up-to-date, mid-century style is available in Sonoma. The four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,080-square-foot home situated on a hilltop overlooking the Sonoma Valley and San Francisco is available for $9.95 million.

The home’s design by San Francisco-based firm Klopf Architecture embraces mid-century modern tastes to the fullest. This popular design preference doesn’t seem to be going anywhere given our love of seamless indoor/outdoor spaces and the tranquil aesthetic modern designs can offer. Eichler values are fully intact in this design: floor-to-ceiling windows, flat roofs, visible beams and squeaky clean lines with no ornamentation. But a lack of ornamentation doesn’t mean a lack of sumptuousness.

The design impact manages to be both strong and subtle. A simply designed cabinet gains its warmth through the rich white oak it’s made from. Calacatta and statuary marbles provide natural but bold accents in the bathrooms and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows just can’t fail on this lot. The sky views at the top of the hill have a dreamy up-in-the-clouds feel.

Staging by Los Angeles-based Meridith Baer Home, with the input of listing agent Ginger Martin, follows through on understated design to achieve maximum beauty. Modern furniture — like armchairs in playful round shapes — adheres strictly to a white, black or tonal palette. Color is used with extreme restraint. There are ribbons of pale blue in a large abstract painting. Produce in dishes successfully serve as the color accents in the single-tone kitchen. The home provides a perfect example of how subtlety can really stun.

Outside, an infinity edge pool keeps the “invisible” aesthetic going. Three repeating wave-shaped lawn chairs with white and gray pillows add a sense of graceful movement and discipline. It’s a bit of an echo to what the architect calls “a rhythmic post and beam design” — referring to the repeating design element along the rear exterior of the home.

Landscape by San Francisco-based Alterra consists of a few plantings chosen for water conservation and fire resistance, according to Martin. The design allows the natural rocky setting to take center stage, while bits of greenery have been added for a subtle sense of lushness. A few rocky outcroppings frame the views and take on the presence of abstract art.

The design takeaway is strong in this home. The concept of “less is more” is very present. It isn’t minimalist, but rather a thoughtful layering of well-designed pieces, exquisite materials and a few playful elements. Sky views don’t hurt either.

This home at 2979 Wood Valley Road is listed by Ginger Martin and Matthew Joseph of Sotheby’s International Realty, 1229 Adams St., St. Helena, 415-516-3939, ginger@gingermartin.com, gingermartin.com.