Beauty and The Leaf: 15 Favorite Sonoma and Napa Spots for Fans of Fall

Slide 1 of 17 Red red vine, various locations: In wine country, fall paints wineries and vineyards orange, yellow and red. A few favorite spots to enjoy this scenery include Chateau Montelana Winery in Calistoga and Jordan Winery in Healdsburg (pictured) where ivy vines cover winery buildings. If you'd like to appreciate the warm fall hues from a distance, check out our favorite vineyard views. (Kent Porter)

Slide 2 of 17 An Alexander Valley vineyard basks in fall light. For more Instagram-worthy vineyard views, click here.

Slide 3 of 17 La Crema Estate, Windsor: Get a taste of fall and history at Russian River Valley's La Crema Estate. The main tasting room is housed in a historic barn on the picturesque grounds at Saralee’s Vineyard. The winery's grape-to-glass experience includes a tour of the vineyards and estate in an electric cart with a personal guide. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 17 Annadel State Park, Santa Rosa: To see the fall foliage from above, hike through Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa. Oak trees surround the walking paths leading to the hills. You're rewarded for your efforts with breathtaking views of autumn sunsets. (Kent Porter)

Slide 5 of 17 Spring Lake, Santa Rosa: For those who prefer a leisurely autumn stroll - with family, friends or alone - follow the paths around Spring Lake and see the fall colors reflected in the water. Dress in layers and enjoy the park with less people - thanks to the cooler temperatures. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 6 of 17 The Girl and the Fig, Sonoma: Local farm-to-table restaurants celebrate the flavors and colors of fall on their menus. Each fall, the girl & the fig showcase their namesake fruit in unique ways. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 17 Cornerstone Sonoma, Sonoma: While your garden rests during the colder months, get inspiration for warmer seasons to come at Cornerstone Sonoma. Sunset magazine's test gardens span a quarter acre of the property and offer plenty of pretty things to look at: the warm colors of the variety of plants and trees that grow here will turn any summer-lover into a fan of fall. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 17 Highway to fall, various locations: As the seasons change, fans of fall and Instagram photographers join wine-lovers on Highway 12, taking in the autumn scenery from their car before making pitstops at tasting rooms and restaurants. It doesn't get much better than that. Don't miss this oft-photographed Valley of the Moon barn. (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 17 Osmosis Sanctuary and Spa, Freestone: During the last few months of the year, the Japanese maple trees at Osmosis Sanctuary and Spa change color from green to gold to a gorgeous burgundy red. Enjoy an enzyme-enriched cedar bath, a massage, and a cup of tea in the colorful zen garden overlooking a small lake. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 17 Backyard, Forestville: Rustic farm-to-table restaurant Backyard puts wild mushrooms on the menu this fall. The mushrooms make an appearance in the "BBQ Roasted Maitake Mushrooms" with corn cake, pepperonata, cherry tomatoes, and kale. Like everything else here, the mushrooms are sourced locally - in this case from Sebastopol farm Mycopia mushrooms. (Photo courtesy of jsfashionista)

Slide 11 of 17 The days of Dungeness, Bodega Bay: Take a trip to the coast for a Sonoma specialty. Savvy locals make a beeline to Fishetarian Fish Market, where the daily catch of Dungeness crab is displayed in ice-filled glass cases framing the order counter. Meaty crab cakes are the star at the casual cafe. There are, of course, more places to sample and buy these particular crustaceans. More info here. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 12 of 17 Pumpkin Spice, Sonoma style: Fans of fall usually have an affinity for pumpkin spice and, come autumn, there are plenty of ways to spice up your life in Wine Country. Whether sprinkled on lattes and donuts, or adding flavor to soups, the spice makes an appearance at a variety of Sonoma and Napa spots. Get the details here. (Stock photo)

Slide 13 of 17 Beringer Vineyards, St. Helena: An autumn drive through the historic elm tunnel on highway 29, en route to Beringer Vineyards in St. Helena, should definitely be on your Wine Country bucket list - if it isn't already. As the elm tree leaves turn yellow, stop by the winery for a reserve pairing on the porch, complete with artisan cheese and sweet treats. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 17 Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa: This luxury destination takes fall foliage excursions to the next level: think vineyard views from the pool, beignets and s'mores by the fireplace, or just taking in the splendor of the changing seasons from an adirondack chair, mimosa in hand. Find out more here. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 17 Ad Hoc, Yountville: While all of Thomas Keller’s Napa restaurants should be included on a list of best seasonal eats, Ad Hoc stands out with a menu that changes daily based on what's fresh in the French Laundry gardens. An additional bonus: you don't need to be on a waitlist for months to guarantee a visit. Each meal at the restaurant consists of four courses of pure Americana and is served family style ($56 per person). No matter the time of year, the fried chicken is legendary. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 17 Joseph Phelps, St. Helena: This St. Helena winery is designed for taking in the fall colors as they paint Napa Valley vineyards. Taste a selection of current release Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast wines on the expansive patio and, if you'd like to savor the seasonal bounty of the area, sign up for a culinary experience. (Courtesy photo)