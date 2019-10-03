Photo Essay: Harvest – A Year in the Making

Slide 1 of 38 Kendall-Jackson vineyards are covered in snow along the foot of Black Mountain with the Mayacamas Mountains in the background. (Kent Porter)

Slide 2 of 38 Snow begins to melt in vineyards to be replanted off Geysers Road above the Alexander Valley. (Kent Porter)

Slide 3 of 38 A winter sunset over a hillside vineyard in Windsor. (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 38 An early spring storm puts on a show over a field of mustard in Alexander Valley. (Kent Porter)

Slide 5 of 38 Herlinda Heras soaks in the scenery in an Alexander Valley mustard field. (Kent Porter)

Slide 7 of 38 The last day of winter gives way to a brewing spring storm as a vineyard is mowed of cover crops along Guerneville Road. (Kent Porter)

Slide 8 of 38 An afternon shower covers the Mayacamas Mountains as vineyard workers tie back vines at Kunde Estate in Kenwood. (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 38 Storm clouds gather as vineyard workers walk to a break area after tying vines at Copain Wines off Eastside Road in Windsor. (Kent Porter)

Slide 10 of 38 Vineyard workers perform maintenance on vines in the Russian River growing region near Forestville. (Kent Porter)

Slide 11 of 38 A late May thunderstorm builds over Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor. (Kent Porter)

Slide 13 of 38 Geyser Peak and vineyards north of Windsor serve as a backdrop for the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic in Windsor. (Kent Porter)

Slide 14 of 38 A July thunder moon rises over the Mayacamas Mountains and the vineyards of Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood. (Kent Porter)

Slide 15 of 38 Geese from the Napa River take flight over a Mumm Napa pinot wine grape vineyard in American Canyon. (Kent Porter)

Slide 16 of 38 Vineyard workers kick off the wine grape harvest at the Kiser vineyard in Sonoma. (Kent Porter)

Slide 17 of 38 Octavio Ixtas brings in the first sparkling wine grapes for Mumm Napa. (Kent Porter)

Slide 19 of 38 Workers pull stems and leaves from freshly picked chardonnay at Bowtie Vineyards in Healdsburg. (Kent Porter)

Slide 20 of 38 Winemaker Nicole Hitchcock, left and J Vineyards and Winery production manager Raquel Barajas walk to see if a load of freshly picked grapes has arrived for sorting. (Kent Porter)

Slide 21 of 38 Josefina Martinez of Redwood Empire Vineyard Management picks zinfandel grapes in Windsor. (Kent Porter)

Slide 22 of 38 A vineyard off Eastside Road near Windsor shows the changing of the season, but also new grass growth from recent rains. (Kent Porter)

Slide 23 of 38 Kendall Jackson vineyard begin to turn with the cooler weather as Alexander Valley basks in afternoon light. (Kent Porter)

Slide 25 of 38 Kunde Vineyards at peak fall color in Kenwood. (Kent Porter)

Slide 26 of 38 Kendall Jackson's terraced vineyards soak in the last light of the day off Geysers Road near Geyserville. (Kent Porter)

Slide 28 of 38 Above Bennett Valley, a vineyard basks in late fall light. In the background, Mt. St. Helena touches the sky. (Kent Porter)

Slide 29 of 38 A vineyard catches the last light of the day along Westside Road near Healdsburg. (Kent Porter)

Slide 31 of 38 Rain has left standing water in vineyards in the Alexander Valley. (Kent Porter)

Slide 32 of 38 At Kunde Family Vineyards in Kenwood two types of Syrah vines react to the change in season. (Kent Porter)

Slide 33 of 38 Balmy temperatures, sunshine and fall vineyards complete the backdrop as a rider glides over Wohler Road near Forestville. (Kent Porter)

Slide 34 of 38 Wild turkeys prepare to land in a vineyard off Nelligan road above Kenwood. (Kent Porter)

Slide 35 of 38 The days are shorter, the nights more crisp and the vineyards are reacting in colorful ways. (Kent Porter)

Slide 37 of 38 A late fall sunset paints the sky at Windsor Oaks Vineyards. (Kent Porter)