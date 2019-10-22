25 Best Cheap Eats in Sonoma County

25 Historic Sonoma County Restaurants That Are Still Going Strong

Slide 1 of 26 Burger, Acme Burger: Locally-raised, sustainable 1/4 pound beef burger for $5.95? it's a crazy good deal with Franco American buns and their own "Awesome Sauce". 550 East Cotati Ave., Cotati, acmeburgerco.com.

Slide 2 of 26 Poke Bowl, T4 Tea For U: Pick just what you want in your poke bowl, but we recommend the salmon. Less is more, but seaweed salad and pickles make the meal, $10.50 for three scoops. 2280 Mendocino Ave #3C, Santa Rosa.

Slide 3 of 26 Meatball Bread Bowl, Slice Shack by Mary's: Forget the soup. Mary's fills a tasty bread bowl with their famous giant meatball and marinara. Slather cheese on top (or not) and it's all yours for $7.95. 14 West Spain St., Sonoma, maryssliceshack.com.

Slide 4 of 26 BBQ Plates, What A Chicken!: You'll smell it before you see it, with a massive grill perfuming the entire block with mesquite smoke and grilling chicken. Choose from mixed grill plates, as well as tacos, fall-off-the-bone ribs, a so-so-sides like potato salad, coleslaw, and Spanish rice. Instead, get the freshly made corn tortillas and spend some time at the salsa bar. There's usually a line, so you'll have time to ponder the menu. 708 E. Washington, Petaluma.

Slide 5 of 26 Gyro, Fourth St. Deli: Thin strips of beef with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions are wrapped in a grilled lavash, $9.95. Everything is made fresh, and their Middle Eastern dishes -- falafel, hummus, mujadara (rice and lentils), dolmas and gyros -- are terrific. 300 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. Photo: Heather Irwin

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 26 Bahn Mi Sandwiches, Thaun Phat: Still the best, still only $3.95. 3020 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa,

Slide 7 of 26 Tacos, Las Diablitos: $1.00 taco Tuesday, excellent homemade salsa bar and fresh chips. 18976 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma.

Slide 8 of 26 Tamales Bowl, Cocina Mana: The county's best tamales (hands down) made fresh daily, bowl-style with all the fixin's. 9238 Old Redwood Hwy STE.128, Windsor, cocinamana.com.

Slide 9 of 26 Valley Joe Burger, Chili Joe's: An old school cheeseburger, with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, mayo and red relish on a sesame seed bun. Simple, but brilliant. Smother the whole thing with chili for an extra dollar. 312 Petaluma Boulevard South, Petaluma, chilijoes.com. Erik Castro

Slide 10 of 26 Tacos and Sopes, Freaking Tacos: In the sweet spot between delicious and cheap are Freaking Tacos for just $1.50 each. Sopes are $3.35 and the al pastor is the thing. 400 W. Third St., Santa Rosa, freaking-tacos.business.site.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 26 Anything in a bun, The Wurst: Ridiculously good brats and burgers for a song. 22 Matheson St, Healdsburg. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 12 of 26 Anything in a bun, The Wurst: Ridiculously good brats and burgers for a song. 22 Matheson St, Healdsburg. Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 13 of 26 Curry Udon, Ippinn Udon: Fried tofu and veggies in a warm Japanese-style curry sauce. Filling enough for two meals, $8.99, 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, ippinnllc.com.

Slide 14 of 26 Mister Crunchy Hand Pie, Whole Pie: Proscuitto and Emmentaler cheese in a Dijon béchamel sauce are neatly tucked into a buttery crust, $4.25. 2792 Fourth St., Santa Rosa., thewholepieshop.com.

Slide 15 of 26 Loco Moco, Ohana Hawaiian BBQ: It's more than a breakfast treat! Two hamburger patties, eggs, rice, gravy will fill you up days, $9.45. Spam Musubi is just $4.95. 2150 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, 205 S. McDowell Blvd., ohanabbqsr.com. Courtesy photo.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 26 Bagels, Homegrown Bagels: Beautiful bagels and bialys have been made here for nearly 40 years, and there are a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, too. Best deal: six bagels and cream cheese for just $10. 201 W. Napa St., No. 21, Sonoma, homegrownbaking.wordpress.com. Photo: Yelp.

Slide 17 of 26 Reuben Sandwich, Mac's Deli and Cafe: It's a splurge to eat their hearty pastrami Reuben, but with a mess of fries on the side, $8.95 seems ridiculously reasonable. Breakfast is a winner, too, for two eggs with pastrami, home fries or hash browns, and a bagel for $8.95. 630 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-3785, visit on Facebook

Slide 18 of 26 Pupusas, Pupuseria Salvadorena: Hearty little pockets of fried masa with cheese, meat or beans, $2.50. 1403 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa.

Slide 19 of 26 The Amy Burger, Amys Drive-Thru: Double veggie patties, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, secret sauce, $5.59. 58 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park, amysdrivethru.com.

Slide 20 of 26 Fish and chips, The Boat House: For $11.95, you get a big portion that would demand a doggie bag if you didn’t want to consume every last fluffy battered, crisp-fried, steamy bite right on the spot. Restaurant owners pull cod fresh from the bay, and cooks turn the sweet flesh into light-as-air masterpieces served with thick-cut fries, lemon wedges, and tartar sauce. Best seat: a tiny table overlooking the water. 1445 Highway 1, Bodega Bay. Courtesy photo.

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 26 Dim Sum, Hang Ah: Though the little plates of spring rolls, shiu mai, sticky rice in lotus leaf, or bean curd skin roll can add up, at $3.25 to $5.25 each make for a an economical shared lunch or dinner. 2130 Armory Dr., Santa Rosa. (Jeff Lee/PD)

Slide 22 of 26 Teriyaki and Fried Jerky, Teriyaki Chicken Bowl: Though Thai and Laotian specialties are worth checking out (ie: fried beef jerky), the teriyaki is really good, as is the peanut chicken and whatever's on special. Be adventurous. 473 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa.

Slide 23 of 26 Piadina with Roasted Carrots, Urban Pizza: Proscuitto on freshly made flatbread iwth pesto, mozzarella, arugula and cabbage, $9.50. 500 Mission Blvd., Unit B, Santa Rosa, urbanpizzasantarosa.com.

Slide 24 of 26 Fried Stuff, Quickly: Tasty fried seafood on sticks, bubble milk teas, and other Asian snacks draw a Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College crowd. At $3-$4 for most items, thrifty eaters can munch on fried baby octopus, squid balls, calamari rings, and shrimp trigon, washed down with a mango milk tea. 1880 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7412, quicklyusa.com

Slide 25 of 26 Sandos, Broadway Market: Pay no attention to the slightly janky outside, because inside, there's a world of yum. The pastrami sandwich with homemade sauerkraut comes griddled or cold, on a choice of nine kinds of bread, for about $7, depending on enhancements such as cheese and avocado. One can eat well for $5-$10 throughout the entire menu. 20511 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-2685, broadwaymarketsonoma.com.

Advertisement