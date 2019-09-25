Backstory, BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

25 Historic Sonoma County Restaurants That Are Still Going Strong

Sonoma County has been serving up epic meals for more than 100 years.

In the restaurant business, it’s saying something to make it through the first year, and rare to last more than ten. But in Sonoma County, there are more than a dozen that have survived well past their 30th year, and a handful which have outlasted generations of diners, stretching back more than a century.

These are well-worn eateries that have a proven formula. Most share a common heritage, built by Italian immigrants to the region, serving hearty family-style meals at approachable prices. It’s not a stretch to say that the farms, timber mills, railroads and vineyards of Sonoma County were built on pasta and meatballs. And maybe a steak or two.

We pay homage to 25 tried and true restaurants that have stood the test of time and are still going strong.

This article was updated in September 2019.

