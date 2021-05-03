Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, What's New in Sonoma County

Where to Get the Best Margaritas in Sonoma County

Sonoma County serves up some marvelous margaritas on Cinco de Mayo, or any day of the year.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s underdog victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 (and not, as many might think, Mexico’s independence from Spain). The holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico but, north of the border, Cinco de Mayo has become a popular way for Mexican-Americans to celebrate their cultural heritage with food, drinks and festivities.

One of the most popular Cinco de Mayo events in Sonoma County takes place in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, featuring food and drink stalls, live music — Mariachi, Banda, Salsa — and performances by traditional dance groups such as Ballet Folklorico and Danza Azteca. This year, due to the pandemic, the event has been canceled but there are still ways to celebrate, like sipping on a margarita and toasting with friends.

Often hailed as the quintessential Mexican cocktail, the origins of the margarita remain debated — some claim it was invented in Tijuana in the 1930s while other say the first margarita was concocted by a Dallas socialite at her Acapulco vacation home in 1948. No matter where it came from or how you like yours — frozen or on the rocks, with or without salt, flavor-infused or classic — Sonoma County serves up some marvelous margaritas. Click through the gallery above for our top picks. Did we miss one of your favorite margaritas? Let us know in the comments.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Related Posts
20 Best Burritos in Sonoma County 20 Best Burritos in Sonoma County
What to Drink Right Now: Hyperlocal Grain-to-Glass Whiskey from Rohnert Park What to Drink Right Now: Hyperlocal Grain-to-Glass Whiskey from Rohnert Park
Sonoma Hotel Bars to Check Out Right Now Sonoma Hotel Bars to Check Out Right Now

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Sonoma Restaurant Faves Inspired By the Kentucky Derby

Don your fancy hat and stuff your face with barbecue, bourbon and butter cake.

Close