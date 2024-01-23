19 Best Restaurants in Sebastopol

The food scene in this West County town is thriving. Here are some of the best places to eat right now.


By Heather Irwin

Right now, Sebastopol is one of the hottest food scenes in the North Bay. A combination of young chefs trying out new concepts, seasoned chefs creating destination restaurants, and a strong commitment to keeping things local has diners trekking to West County

Restaurants here rarely disappoint because they know exactly who they are – or they don’t last long. Sebastopudlians insist on good food, made well and with a conscience.

Here are some favorites, though this is far from an exhaustive list, and we may have left out some of your top picks. Let us know so we can add them later! Click through the above gallery for details.

