Slide 1 of 40 Fern Bar: A vibey lounge and restaurant with astounding craft cocktails and super shareable plates for the table. It's a favorite summer spot to sit outside and people-watch, but equally ideal for a cozy winter supper with friends. 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol, fernbar.com. (Fern Bar)

Slide 2 of 40 Umami Bomb, a vegan dish with greens and mushrooms, never goes out of style at Fern Bar in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 40 Creative craft cocktails are a must-try at Fern Bar in Sebastopol. (Fern Bar)

Slide 4 of 40 The outdoor dining area at Fern Bar. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 40 Handline: Sustainable seafood, tacos, and great burgers in the coastal California tradition. Family-friendly and fast casual with outdoor and indoor dining. Hand-made corn tortillas, insane al pastor, soft serve and fresh daily produce specials that never fail to impress. 935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, handline.com. (Handline)

Slide 6 of 40 A salad made with fresh produce and local ingredients at Handline in Sebastopol. (Handline)

Slide 7 of 40 Burger from Handline in Sebastopol. (Handline)

Slide 8 of 40 At Handline restaurant in Sebastopol. (Handline)

Slide 9 of 40 The Redwood: Natural wine is the focus of this casual wine bar, but the kitchen outdoes itself with creative riffs on Mediterranean classics, seasonal plates and of-the-moment specialties. 234 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-9730, theredwoodwine.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 40 Window seating area at The Redwood natural wine bar in Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 40 Grilled Carrots with Black Sauce, made with herbs, feta, local honey and fried cumin at The Redwood in Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 40 Goldfinch: Chef Rodrigo Mendoza’s (formerly of Willi’s Seafood and Charro Negro) dishes are organized into Bites, Small Shareable plates and Large Shareable plates. Full bar and great cocktails. 135 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-827-9800, goldfinchsebastopol.com (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 40 Bartender Josh Sontag mixes up a tasty drink behind the bar at Goldfinch restaurant in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 40 Fire Roasted Beets with caramelized yoghurt, pistachios and quick pickled onion from Goldfinch restaurant in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 40 Piala: "The Eastern European Republic has set up an outpost in Sebastopol, and the result is delicious, interesting-to-explore Georgian cuisine and wines," writes Press Democrat dining contributor Carey Sweet. 7233 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, 707-861-9186, pialanaturalwine.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 40 Chvistari & Lobio, Crispy Masa & Cheese Cakes with Fragrant Bean Stew and a Piala, a Georgian bowl for serving wine, from Piala Restaurant and Wine Bar in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 40 Mtsvadi, Grilled Pork Belly Tossed with Cilantro, Red Onion & Chili Flake from Piala Restaurant and Wine Bar in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 40 Ramen Gaijin: Sonoma County’s required ramen spot, but there’s more to love on this menu. The izakaya and donburi selections include poke, fried chicken (kara-age), Liberty duck teriyaki, and rice bowls. 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, ramengiajin.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 40 (l to r) The Pickle Plate, Yakitori (from top; Chicken Tsukune, Hokkaido Scallop, Broccoli, and Wagyu Short Rib) and Maguro Poke from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 40 Black sesame ice cream with matcha meringue, miso caramel and coconut granola from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 40 Marvin's BBQ: Flavor-bursting tri-tip, hearty ribs and pulled pork, jalapeno cornbread and excellent sides. 495 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-9623, Instagram.com/marvinsbbqdeli (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 40 A trio of BBQ, ribs, chicken and tri-tip with sides of cole slaw, macaroni salad and baked beans from Marvin’s BBQ and Deli Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in Sebastopol. (Photo John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 40 Super Sushi, Sushi Kosho: Top quality, affordable donburi and poke bowls for lunch, and the county’s top sushi (my tippy top fave) and excellent Japanese izakaya. 6750 McKinley St. (at The Barlow), Sebastopol, koshosushi.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 40 Mezcal margarita at Sushi Kosho. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 40 Americana: A second outpost of Santa Rosa's favorite breakfast (served all day) and lunch cafe. Everything on the menu is sustainably sourced from local farms and ranchers. But this isn't fussy food, it's classic American favorites like burgers, milkshakes, fried chicken and onion rings. You can snooze away the morning and still get biscuits and country gravy, omelets and huevos rancheros until 3 p.m. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, americanasr.com (Americana)

Slide 26 of 40 Americana's garlic burger has been named one of the best burgers in Sonoma County by Sonoma Magazine. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 40 The Farmer’s Wife: Decadent and ridiculously ooey-gooey, munchy, crunchy grilled cheese sandos with all the goodness of Sonoma County stuffed inside. Like, say, housemade lamb merguez sausage with avocado, chimichurri, a farm egg and aged cheddar? Yep. Loaded fries and salads are tasty sides. 6780 Depot St., Suite 110, Sebastopol, thefarmerswifesonoma.com. (The Farmer's Wife)

Slide 28 of 40 Osito Style Tacos: Chef Carlos Rosas has moved on from his Mexican street food concept Barrio at Sebastopol’s The Barlow and renamed his restaurant Osito Style Tacos, offering a playful take on fusion tacos. 6760 McKinley St., No. 140, Sebastopol, 707-329-6538, bariosebastopol.com (Osito Style Tacos)

Slide 29 of 40 Khom Loi: Authentically-inspired Thai cuisine from the Ramen Gaijin team. The indoor-outdoor space pays homage to the cuisine of Chiang Mai and nearby Laos, with nods to central and southern Thailand. There’s nothing shy or demure about the spicy, sweet, sour and bitter flavors of East Asia in every one of the dishes. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, khomloisonoma.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 30 of 40 Khom Loi restaurant in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 31 of 40 Psychic Pie: Roman-style slices are cut to order and weighed to determine price, meaning you can have small tastes of several or a large piece all to yourself. You'll find seasonal, farm-fresh toppings like chevre with fresh lemon and herbs; potato with chile oil, mozzarella and crème fraîche; or hot coppa with Estero Gold cheese, mozzarella and hot honey. Traditionalists fear not — pepperoni and plain cheese are always on the menu. 980 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6032, psychicpie.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 32 of 40 Lunch Box: Their signature Burger Harn is the kind of messy, smushy, everything-that's-good-about-beef masterpiece you rarely find. Paired with “dirty fries" (a pile of crispy fries, chevre ranch dressing, bacon, green onion, roasted garlic and pepperoncini), you’ll need a handful of napkins and a stout appetite. Menu additions include chicken Parmesan sandwiches and meaty hoagies. 128 N. Main St., Sebastopol, lunchboxsonomacounty.com. (Lunch Box)

Slide 33 of 40 Meatball sub at Lunch Box. (Lunch Box)

Slide 34 of 40 Hole In the Wall, Jam’s Joy Bungalow: Behind this tiny walk-up window are giant flavors. Southeast Asian-inspired fare like banh mi, noodles and inspired daily specials like spicy seafood salad. Make your Monday with the Charlie Hustle fried chicken sandwich with sweet honey sauce, tamari pickles, cabbage and sriracha. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, jamsjoybungalow.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 40 Hole In the Wall, Jam’s Joy Bungalow: The Charlie Hustle Chicken Sandwich is a mouthful of seasoned chicken, sweet honey sauce, pickles, sriracha and cabbage piled so high it needs a low-flying aircraft warning.

Slide 36 of 40 Inca's Peruvian: Inspired versions of the fine cuisine of Peru. The kitchen goes out of its way to use authentic ingredients and techniques but isn’t bound by tradition. 799 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-861-9057, instagram.com/incas_peruviancuisine (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 37 of 40 Mango Habanero Ceviche from Inca's Peruvian in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 38 of 40 Muir's Tea Room: A bright and cheery tea room with finger sandwiches, scones, soup and salads. The menu is entirely plant-based, but you won’t miss what’s missing. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 39 of 40 Sarmentine Bakery: A new outpost of this Santa Rosa patisserie has opened at The Barlow. Caneles, croissants and baguettes are winners, but eclairs always steal the show. 6760 McKinley St, Sebastopol, sarmentine.com. (Sarmentine)