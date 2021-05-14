Cafe Citti Opens in Santa Rosa

Cafe Citti, previously located in Kenwood, has moved into the 4th Street building which used to house The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Luca and Linda Citti, owners of Cafe Citti, have opened a new takeout-only spot in Santa Rosa after closing their popular Kenwood restaurant last fall. (Photo: Jennie Orvino)

After renovating their new Santa Rosa location for nearly eight months, Cafe Citti owners Luca and Linda Citti are finally ready to take orders for their much-loved Caesar salads, tuna egg focaccia sandwiches and fried polenta.

It’s been a well-kept secret for several weeks that the couple were quietly launching their new takeout-only restaurant at 2792 Fourth St. (the former Whole Pie), but early this week an online ordering site went up at cafecitti.com.

The new digs are tiny and mostly taken up by the kitchen, but the couple are excited to be back in business after closing their Kenwood location last fall. In October, the Cittis cited a desperate need for renovations to the building, frequent power outages during the high summer season and threats of fire as the reasons for shuttering their beloved restaurant.

Like most restaurateurs, the Cittis were forced to lay off most of their staff at the height of the pandemic and slim down their menu to streamline operations. And, like most restaurateurs who are now getting back to “normal” after a year of significant challenges, they’ll be gradually scaling up to welcome regulars and new diners eager to get a taste of that Citti magic.

More dining news

Tony’s Galley Opening

Sea Thai Bistro chef Tony Ounpamornchai has a new restaurant in the works at Montgomery Village, and lobster rolls are one of the stars of the menu. The seafood-centric cafe will include four versions of the classic East Coast sandwich, including Maine Style with chilled mayonnaise, celery and scallions; Connecticut Style featuring lobster poached in clarified butter; Thai Style with tempura-fried lobster in sweet chili aioli, pickled chiles, tobiko (flying fish roe) and green onion and an LGBLT with lobster, garlic butter, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Also on the menu are oysters, shrimp, fried calamari, chilled seafood towers, steamed mussels in Panang curry sauce, clam chowder, a seafood beer boil and surf and turf with garlic-crusted rib-eye. Look for a July opening.

Pizza for India

Plan ahead for a limited-edition pizza collaboration between Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah and Chef Preeti Mistry (recently featured on Michelle Obama’s “Waffles + Mochi” Netflix series) the week of May 18. The 12-inch pie will include julienne carrots and snap peas sauteed with curry leaves, ginger, turmeric and mustard seeds topped with caramelized onions, pickled hot peppers, mozzarella and fresh cilantro. A portion of the proceeds will go to Give India, a nonprofit working to provide oxygen, ventilators and food rations to those with COVID-19 in India. Order at pizzaleah.com.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.