On The Radar: 5 New Sonoma Restaurants You Should Know

Slide 1 of 22 Montage Hotel, Hazel Hill and Scout Bar: The cocktails and the view are absolutely stunning. There are hits and misses on the menu, but we loved the miso crudite, fresh bread and French onion soup. Read more. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, montagehotels.com/healdsburg/dining. (Courtesy of Montage Hotels)

Slide 2 of 22 Chickadee Cocktail with Sipsmith gin, lillet rose, fresh grapefruit, lemon verbena, fever tree mediterranean tonic at Scout Field Bar at the Montage in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 22 Heirloom carrots at the Montage Hotel. (Photo: Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 4 of 22 Crudite plate at Scout Field Bar at the Montage in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 22 Meyer lemon tart at Scout Field Bar at the Montage in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 22 Madrone Mule cocktail at Scout Field Bar at the Montage in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 22 Table Culture Provisions: Everything about this pop-up turned brick-and-mortar (which took over Wishbone in Petaluma) is well thought out and made with care and love. Brunch is extra-special. Read more. 841 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-796-3375, tcprovision.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 22 Table Culture Provisions owner/chefs Stephane Saint Louis, left, and Steven Vargas. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 22 Delicata Rings in beer batter with house ranch dip from Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 22 Raspberry Lemon Tart with pomegranate jam, and lemon cream from Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 22 Coyote Sonoma: Simple, sharable noshes in a convivial outdoor-indoor space from catering chef Tim Vallery. Read more. 44 Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 22 Reuben sandwich at Coyote Sonoma in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 22 Warm asparagus salad at Coyote Sonoma in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 22 Chicken wings at Coyote Sonoma in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 22 Red wine arancini at Coyote Sonoma in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 22 Altamont General Store: Madly in love with this Brooklyn-in-Occidental mercantile and gourmet picnic pick-up spot. Big bowls, hearty salads and lots of surprises each day. Read more. 3703 Main St., Occidental, 707-874-6053, altamontgeneralstore.com. (Courtesy of Altamont General Store)

Slide 17 of 22 Avocado toast at Altamont General Store in Occidental. (Courtesy of Altamont General Store)

Slide 18 of 22 Donuts from Altamont General Store in Occidental. (Courtesy of Altamont General Store)

Slide 19 of 22 Jenay and Andzia Hofftin run the Altamont General Store, a friendly new cafe in Occidental. (Jenay and Andzia Hofftin)

Slide 20 of 22 Zimi Pizza: Dino's Greek food truck owner Dino Moniodis has taken over the permanent wood-fired pizza space at The Block — a food truck drive-up now with a full bar! With red, white and green bases, the toppings include cherry tomatoes, sausage, olives, and figs (the Kratos) or fontina, gruyere, oregano, purple potatoes, bacon, green onions, creme fraiche and Carolina BBQ sauce (the Pegasus). Wow. 20 Grey Street, Petaluma, eatzimi.com. (Courtesy of Zimi Pizza)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 22 Piadine-style pizza with fresh salad on top from Zimi Pizza at The Block in Petaluma. (Courtesy of Zimi Pizza)

Slide 22 of 22 The Kratos with pesto sauce, mozzarella, fire-blistered cherry tomatoes, spicy Italian sausage, olives and figs, finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze at Zimi Pizza at The Block in Petaluma. (Courtesy of Zimi Pizza)