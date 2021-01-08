Where to Get the Best Pancakes in Sonoma County

From ancient Romans to millennial brunchers, pancakes have long been a favorite breakfast-time tummy-warmer — and mimosa accomplice. Click through the above gallery to see some of our Sonoma County favorites.
Best with Your Dog – Kivelstadt Cellars, Sonoma: Excellent view and doggie-friendly, with outrageously good buttermilk griddle cakes with vanilla bean chantilly and maple syrup. 22900 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-7001, kivelstadtcellars.com/eatery.
The Classic – Dierk’s Parkside Café, Santa Rosa: Simple, fluffy pancakes served up with eggs and bacon at one of Santa Rosa’s fave breakfast spots. 404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-5955, dierksparkside.com.
Sleeper Hit – Fandee’s Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Rich, fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes are one of my favorites. 7824 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, 707-829-2462, fandeesrestaurant.com.
Best Newcomer – Blue Ridge Kitchen, Sebastopol: Carrot cake pancakes are made with carrot and apple soufflé, cream cheese poppy-seed glaze, golden raisins, candied pecans, and smoked maple syrup. 6770 McKinley St., Ste. 150, Sebastopol, 707-222-5040, brkitchen.com.
Swedish favorite – Stockhome, Petaluma: When is a crepe a pancake? When it’s a Swedish pancake! Thin and sweet, with berries and whipped cream. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com.
Go Bananas – Jeffrey’s Hillside Cafe, Santa Rosa: Banana pancakes with chef Jeffrey’s house-made huckleberry syrup are indulgent. 2901 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6317, jeffreyshillsidecafe.com.
High-End Haven – Barndiva, Healdsburg: A crispy polenta cake baked in cast iron and drizzled with warm maple butter. 231 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com.
Fill ’Er Up – Sax’s Joint, Petaluma: Open wide for a pancake the size of a pizza. Using a half-gallon of batter, it’s any child’s dream. 317 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-559-3021, saxsjoint.com.