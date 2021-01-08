Where to Get the Best Pancakes in Sonoma County

Dierk’s Parkside Café, one of Santa Rosa's fave breakfast spots, has classic simple, fluffy pancakes served up with eggs and bacon. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Barndiva's high-end pancake is a crispy polenta cake baked in cast iron and drizzled with warm maple butter. (Jil Hales for barndiva)

When is a crepe a pancake? When it’s a Swedish pancake! Stockhome restaurant in Petaluma has thin and sweet Swedish pancakes, with berries and whipped cream. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Kivelstadt Cellars in Sonoma serves up outrageously good buttermilk griddle cakes with vanilla bean chantilly and maple syrup. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

From ancient Romans to millennial brunchers, pancakes have long been a favorite breakfast-time tummy-warmer — and mimosa accomplice. Click through the above gallery to see some of our Sonoma County favorites.

Best with Your Dog – Kivelstadt Cellars, Sonoma: Excellent view and doggie-friendly, with outrageously good buttermilk griddle cakes with vanilla bean chantilly and maple syrup. 22900 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-7001, kivelstadtcellars.com/eatery.

The Classic – Dierk’s Parkside Café, Santa Rosa: Simple, fluffy pancakes served up with eggs and bacon at one of Santa Rosa’s fave breakfast spots. 404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-5955, dierksparkside.com.

Sleeper Hit – Fandee’s Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Rich, fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes are one of my favorites. 7824 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, 707-829-2462, fandeesrestaurant.com.

Best Newcomer – Blue Ridge Kitchen, Sebastopol: Carrot cake pancakes are made with carrot and apple soufflé, cream cheese poppy-seed glaze, golden raisins, candied pecans, and smoked maple syrup. 6770 McKinley St., Ste. 150, Sebastopol, 707-222-5040, brkitchen.com.

Swedish favorite – Stockhome, Petaluma: When is a crepe a pancake? When it’s a Swedish pancake! Thin and sweet, with berries and whipped cream. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com.

Go Bananas – Jeffrey’s Hillside Cafe, Santa Rosa: Banana pancakes with chef Jeffrey’s house-made huckleberry syrup are indulgent. 2901 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6317, jeffreyshillsidecafe.com.

High-End Haven – Barndiva, Healdsburg: A crispy polenta cake baked in cast iron and drizzled with warm maple butter. 231 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com.

Fill ’Er Up – Sax’s Joint, Petaluma: Open wide for a pancake the size of a pizza. Using a half-gallon of batter, it’s any child’s dream. 317 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-559-3021, saxsjoint.com.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.