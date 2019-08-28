20 Sonoma County Restaurants Only Locals Know About

Slide 1 of 41 Goguette Bread, Santa Rosa: You’ll know if Goguette is open if there’s a line winding out the door of this sliver of a bakery. Long-fermented loaves are hearty and perfectly crusted. 59 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, goguettebread.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 41 Rye flour and a stencil creates a beautiful pattern on breads at Goguette Bread in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 41 Tia Maria, Santa Rosa: A garden of paper dahlias bloom from the walls of this petite Mexican Panaderia y Pasteleria (bakery and cake shop) that’s a Costeaux Bakery project. It took more than a year to perfect their conchas, which are sweet and addictive. 44 Sebastopol Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-540-9864. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 4 of 41 Conchas, a Mexican sweet bread, at Tia Maria Panaderia y Pasteleria in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 5 of 41 Freaking Tacos, Santa Rosa: Terrific tacos without any of the bells and whistles. There's very limited seating, so it's best to grab a bunch of $1.50 tacos and head home. 400 W 3rd St., Suite C, Santa Rosa, 707-890-5003, freakingtacos707.com. (Yelp)

Slide 7 of 41 Walter Hansel Wine Bistro, Santa Rosa: Wine Country food with a strong French accent. The country roadhouse serves up everything from escargots, chicken cordon Bleu and ratatouille to raw oysters, Kobe beef burgers, and an extensive wine list with local and French wines. 3535 Guerneville Rd., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6462, walterhanselbistro.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 8 of 41 Walter Hansel restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 9 of 41 Lunchette, Petaluma: Chef-driven grab-and-go salads and grain bowls include roasted heirloom bean with jalapeno-avocado dressing, smoked trout with preserved lemon vinaigrette and pickled raisins, kimchi broccoli miso salad. 25 Fourth St., Petaluma, 707-241-7443, lunchettepetaluma.com. (Houston Porter)

Slide 10 of 41 Trading Post Restaurant, Cloverdale: It's worth a field trip to Cloverdale for the farm-focused menu from Chef Erik Johnson. Brunch, with live music and bread from their in-house bakery is a special treat. Duck fat potato tots, and greens with farro are favorites. 102 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-6483, thepostcloverdale.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 11 of 41 Opera Cake features layers of almond sponge cake, chocolate ganache and Plank coffee buttercream with ginger sauce from Trading Post restaurant in Cloverdale. (John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 41 1/2 Roast Chicken from A4 Farms with seasonal vegetables & spicy greens from Trading Post restaurant in Cloverdale. (John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 41 Cocina Mana, Windsor: The absolute best chilaquiles ever, made with homemade sauce, black beans, and red or green salsa. Top with steak or chicken for a really heart breakfast (or lunch). Tamale bowls are also huge favorites, made with the couple’s fresh tamales. 9238 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite 128, Windsor, 707-657-7701, cocinamana.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 15 of 41 Charlie's Restaurant at the Windsor Golf Club: Lunch or early dinners are tops at this clubby restaurant where the food goes beyond what you'd expect. Lots of sharable apps, healthy(ish) salads and meaty, rib-sticking entrees. Prime rib dinners on Friday and Saturday nights. Open to the public. 1320 19th Hole Dr., Windsor, 707-838-8802, windsorgolfclub.com.(Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 41 Fandee's, Sebastopol: A standard diner with not-so-standard diner fare. Family-friendly with reasonable prices. 824 Covert Ln, Sebastopol, 707-829-2642, fandeesrstaurant.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 17 of 41 Mezze plate at Fandees in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 41 Beef sliders at Fandees Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 20 of 41 Citrus salad at Fandees Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 21 of 41 Tiramisu at Fandees Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 22 of 41 Pascaline, Sebastopol: Authentic French pastries with a crisp lacquered crackle and Parisian authenticity. Expanded lunch offerings are perfect for taking on winery visits or the office. 4552 Gravenstein Hwy N. Sebastopol, 707- 823-3122, pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com. (Yelp)

Slide 23 of 41 Depot Hotel, Sonoma: The outdoor patio and pool makes it a favorite for weddings and special events, but fresh pastas and hearty entrees have endeared this historic spot with locals. 241 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-938-2980, depotsonoma.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 25 of 41 Pasta dish at Depot Hotel in Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 26 of 41 Hare & Hatter Sausage Emporium, Sonoma: A quick stop for sausage sandwiches and draft beer from a local Sonoma family. Don't miss the "sausage flight". 414 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-934-8637, harehatter.com. (Polly H/Yelp)

Slide 27 of 41 The Fig Cafe, Sonoma: Hidden away in Glen Ellen, this little wine bar is always packed with locals looking for a quick burger and a glass of wine from owner Sondra Bernstein's Rhone-focused wine menu. The three-course prix fixe menu is always a deal. 13690 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, thefigcafe.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 28 of 41 The Special Pizza with house made fennel sausage from the Fig Cafe in Glen Ellen. (John Burgess)

Slide 29 of 41 Juanita Juanita, Sonoma: There are plenty of tiny taquerias that serve great street tacos, but this ramshackle spot outside Sonoma may be one of our favorites. Burritos are gi-normous, but we especially like the al pastor super tacos. 19114 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-3981, juanitajuanita.com. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 31 of 41 Juanita Juanita on Arnold Drive in Sonoma. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 32 of 41 Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg: Few tourists venture off the Healdsburg Square to find gems like this jewel-box restaurant with just a handful of seats. Traditional Latin American dishes get a Wine Country bump and are always delish. 117 North Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-1302, guisolatinfusion.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 33 of 41 Agave, Healdsburg: An easy-to-miss Mexican tequileria in the Safeway shopping center that has real-deal Mexican food and the area's best mole, made from scratch. 1063 Vine St, Healdsburg, 707-433-2411, agave-mex.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 34 of 41 Hazel, Occidental: A cozy bistro focused on wood-fired dishes. Scallop crudo and Pt. Reyes blue cheese pizza with caramelized onions and fig balsamic are must-haves along with their roasted chicken. Save room for homemade desserts that will astound. Perfect for Sunday brunch. 3782 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-6003, restauranthazel.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 35 of 41 Peanut butter pie at Hazel Restaurant in Occidental. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 37 of 41 Negri's, Occidental: A recent revamp has revitalized this historic Italian restaurant. Four generations have manned the restaurant, and they still make their raviolis by hand. The bar is a fun spot for small bites, burgers, pizza and excellent craft cocktails. 3700 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 707-874-0301, negrisrestaurant.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 38 of 41 The Bitter Hound with gin, fresh grapefruit, Aperol, grapefruit bitters and rosemary sugar from Negri's Italian Dinners and Joe's Bar in Occidental. (John Burgess)

Slide 39 of 41 Canneti Roadhouse Italiana, Forestville: A passion for regional Italian cuisine is at the heart of this family-friendly roadhouse. Specials change up almost daily, but are always as delicious as they sound. 6675 Front St., Forestville, 707-887-2232, cannetirestaurant.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 40 of 41 Cannoli at Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville. (Courtesy photo)