BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

20 Sonoma County Restaurants Only Locals Know About

Chances are you won't hear about these restaurants in the guidebooks, but locals know where to find the tasty stuff.

Even in tourist destinations like Sonoma Wine Country, there are plenty of off-the-map eateries where locals congregate. Chances are you won’t hear about them in the guidebooks, but locals know where to find the tasty stuff. Here are some of our favorites.

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
Best Sonoma County Restaurants Under $40, California Bib Gourmands 2019 Best Sonoma County Restaurants Under $40, California Bib Gourmands 2019
Locals' Favorites: 12 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants to Try in Sonoma County Locals' Favorites: 12 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants to Try in Sonoma County
Best Sonoma Restaurants for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Restaurants for First-Time Visitors

Comments