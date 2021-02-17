Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Cheap Eats, What's New in Sonoma County

Locals’ Favorites: 18 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants to Try in Sonoma County

These offbeat cheap eats are worth sussing out.

You know that one place that sells donuts and pho? Or that sandwich place with Tibetan dumplings on Monday your friend keeps talking about? Like most serious eaters, we love finding the weirdly wonderful, usually-ethnic strip mall joints and hidden culinary gems that offer up interesting and delish food for super cheap(ish). Click through the gallery for a few of our favorite “secret” hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Sonoma County.

Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Related Posts
20 Sonoma County Restaurants Only Locals Know About 20 Sonoma County Restaurants Only Locals Know About

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
10 Sonoma County Spots for Pretty Mustard Field Photos

Mustard flowers are starting to turn vineyards and valleys a vibrant yellow, adding a pop of color to the local...

Close