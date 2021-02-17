Locals’ Favorites: 18 Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants to Try in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 41 Don Julio’s, Rohnert Park: This Salvadorian pupusería is well loved by locals who rave about the hand-made pupusas (thick corn tortillas stuffed with a savory filling and paired with spicy coleslaw). There are plenty of other options as well including burritos, taco salads, tortas and enchiladas. Vegetarian options are also available. 217 Southwest Blvd, Rohnert Park, 707- 242-3160. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 41 Tropical Beef Burrito with tropical potato mix, pinto and white beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, roasted corn & red pepper salsa in a spinach tortilla from Don Julio's Latin Grill & Pupusas in Rohnert Park on Monday, August 31, 2020. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 41 Corn tamale with mango salsa, fried plantains and white beans from Don Julio's Latin Grill & Pupusas in Rohnert Park on Monday, August 31, 2020. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 41 Chicken pupusa combo plate with rice, beans, slaw, crema, and hot sauce from Don Julio's Latin Grill & Pupusas in Rohnert Park on Monday, August 31, 2020. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 41 Sonoma Sourdough Sandwiches, Petaluma and Rohnert Park: This sandwich shop almost blends entirely with the concrete offices surrounding it. Unless you work on Industrial Avenue (in Petaluma) or State Farm Drive (in Rohnert Park), there’s really no reason to be in this part of town. That is, unless you're stopping by Sonoma Sourdough for their warm and soft sandwiches. They have a solid Reuben, natch, along with more than a dozen sandwiches on the menu ranging from a meaty combination of cold cuts to spicy chicken or vegetarian. Special orders gladly accepted. Service is coldly efficient but makes for a lightning fast in and out. The digs are minimal, but most folks order to go. 5440 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park, 1320 Industrial Ave., Petaluma.

Slide 6 of 41 Sonoma Sourdough salami sandwich (and hungry dog in the background). (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 41 Smoking Bowls, Rohnert Park: Beef-tallow fries topped with all manner of cheese, pulled pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, and even ice cream. 295 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-665-5265, smokinbowls.net. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 41 The S'mores bowl at Smokin' Bowls in Rohnert Park. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 41 What a Chicken, Petaluma: Choose from mixed grill plates, as well as tacos, fall-off-the-bone ribs, a so-so-sides like potato salad, coleslaw, and Spanish rice. Instead, get the freshly made corn tortillas. 708 E. Washington, Petaluma, 510-776-7615. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 41 What a Chicken features barbecue chicken, ribs, fresh salsas and tortillas. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 41 Roy’s Chicago Dogs at the Yard, Petaluma: It’s a tiny, sit-at-the-counter joint remotely located on the grounds of the Petaluma Livestock Auction Yard, but Roy’s offers more than 1,000 variations of Vienna Beef franks for aficionados of the meat form. Consider the traditional all-beef wiener, a half-pound “Home Wrecker,” a spicy fire dog or a Polish dog. Then load up with the 50 topping options, such as homemade pineapple mustard, Hell Fire sauce, shaved pastrami, chili, onion rings and blue cheese. Also worth howling about: homemade pies and deep-fried Oreos. 84 Corona Road, Petaluma, 707-774-1574. (Terry Hankins)

Slide 12 of 41 Peak Wings, Sebastopol: Eagle-eyed fried chicken fans are raving over this hole-in-the-wall cafe. Hidden behind Starbucks in the Southpoint shopping center in Sebastopol, it’s the saucy sweet chili and Korean hot sauce that are most popular flavor-enhancers. The menu also includes multi-pack fried chicken dinners and a small selection of Chinese favorites like spring rolls, dumplings and chowmein. With local cannabis company Solful just steps away, one might consider it one-stop shopping. Available for takeout or delivery. 799 Gravenstein Hwy S Sebastopol, 707-827-6086, peakwingssebastopol.com. (Eloy Moreno)

Slide 13 of 41 Hole in the Wall, Sebastopol: You can’t ignore a restaurant literally named Hole in the Wall Restaurant. This Sebastopol mainstay is one of the best for breakfast, with seven kinds of Benedicts, crepes and a rare favorite — the Dutch Baby, a German-style pancake with caramelized sugar, apples, and nutmeg. Also open for lunch and dinner. 972 Gravenstin Hwy. South, Sebastopol, 707-827-6040, holeinthewallrestaurantsebastopol.com. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 41 Angus Beef Burger served at The Hole in the Wall Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 41 Barley and Bine, Windsor: Grab a table or a seat at the bar and peruse the 32 beers, cider and kombucha on tap. Tot-tine—the lovechild of Ore-Idea Tater Tots and Canadian poutine (brown gravy, cheese curds, and fries) — is a hot mess of deliciousness with bacon, melty mozzarella, green onions with gravy. I dare you not to fall a little in love with them. 7765 Bell Road, Windsor, 707-657-7774, barleybinebeercafe.com. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 41 Tater tot poutine at Barley and Bine Tasting Room in Windsor. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 41 Sonoma Crust, Santa Rosa: Anne Sanusi, the lone baker/chef at the cozy Sonoma Crust Bakery, has dialed in what hundreds of chefs before her couldn’t: The perfect chicken waffle sandwich. Rather than fried chicken perched atop a waffle, Sanusi hand breads and fries a fat breast while simultaneously ironing a fluffy Belgian-style waffle that she cuts in half and tops with aioli, tart coleslaw and just a soupçon of magic. 1040 N. Dutton Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa, sonomacrust.com. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 41 Fried chicken waffle sandwich at Sonoma Crust in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 41 Beignets at Sonoma Crust in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 41 Taqueria Molcajetes, Santa Rosa: For the uninitiated, molcajete typically refers to a large volcanic stone bowl that is heated to approximately the temperature of the sun. Meats, fresh cheese, cactus paddles, green onions, and seafood are mixed with a spicy chile stew and the whole steaming, sizzling, bubbling, furious thing is brought to your table. It will remain steaming, molten and bubbling for nearly a half hour as you are enveloped by a refreshing meat and vegetable-scented steam. You will be very tempted to touch the bowl with an adorable pig face just to see how hot it is. Do not do this. It is very hot. I have a blister on my pointer finger to prove that very point. 1195 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-8280.

Slide 21 of 41 You won't find advertising or sandwich boards at Taqueria Molcajetes, and no one has emailed me about their farm-to-table cuisine. The door is set into a dark and somewhat unwelcoming corner of the former G&G shopping center (it’s a Safeway now), Frankly, it’s hard to tell if the restaurant is open from the street. Inside the small doorway is a larger interior filled with throngs of people who come for their giant burritos. I’m a fan of the molcajete, which here is easily enough for two starving linebackers or a family of 6 who are peckish. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 41 The popular Molcajete Mixto ($22) includes chicken, beef, pork, shrimp and nopales — pretty much everything but the kitchen sink, and there is a freakishly large amount of meat inside. The meal comes with fresh flour tortillas, beans, rice, salsa, guacamole and sour cream. If you break it down between four people, that’s less than $6 per person. With chips and the extensive salsa bar, you’ll go home full—and with glowingly refreshed skin. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 41 Taqueria Molcajetes was featured on Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.” Fieri called it “without question, one of the best Mexican food experiences I have ever had.” Find more local restaurants featured on the show here. (La Prensa Sonoma)

Slide 24 of 41 Canevari's Delicatessen & Catering, Santa Rosa: This no-frills Italian-American deli is the kind of spot Tony Soprano and his buddies would like if they lived in Santa Rosa, ordering signature sandwiches for lunch, like the Meatball Sub, BBQ Tri Tip, and Spiced Pulled Pork, or homemade ravioli, and cannoli for dessert. You might leave with slightly less healthy arteries, and cooking smells lingering in your hair and on your coat (the "no-frills" part includes a not-so-well-ventilated kitchen) but it's totally worth it: this hidden gem is one of the best delis in Sonoma County. 695 Lewis Rd, Santa Rosa.

Slide 25 of 41 BLT sandwich at Canevari's in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 26 of 41 Canevari's tri-tip sandwich comes with dijon aioli, tomatoes and onions. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 27 of 41 Corner Café, Santa Rosa: Tasty Vietnamese food at a donut shop? It's a thing. Though it seems like an odd pairing, there's a long history of immigrants from southeast Asia opening donut shops that also serve the foods of their homeland. This version is especially delish, with pho, barbecue pork banh mi, fresh rolls and noodle bowls, but save a some room for mango shaved ice, a specialty. Of course, you can't leave without a couple donuts too. 4275 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa.

Slide 28 of 41 BBQ pork spring roll at Corner Cafe in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 29 of 41 Lemongrass chicken noodle bowl at Corner Cafe in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 41 BBQ pork plate with fried egg rice and salad at Corner Cafe in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 31 of 41 Mango shaved ice at Corner Cafe in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 41 Tambayan, Santa Rosa: If you’re jonesing for some lumpia, halo-halo or adobo chicken, there’s a new spot in Larkfield offering up authentic cuisine from the Philippines. Tambayan, which means “hang out” in Tagalog (the native language of the South Pacific island chain) opened in April. 600 Larkfield Center, Larkfield-Wikiup, 707-843-3824.

Slide 33 of 41 Glass noodles at Tambayan Filipino restaurant in Larkfield. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 41 Halo halo at Tambayan Filipino restaurant in Larkfield. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 41 Bulgogi at Bowl and Roll, Santa Rosa: You’ll be lucky to find a table most afternoons at this combination sushi roll, ramen and Korean barbecue spot. There’s nothing all that ground-breaking, with fried apps like agedashi tofu ($3.95), chicken kaarage ($3.95), dumpling ramen ($.8.95) Korean-style rice bowls and American-style sushi rolls with plenty of fried stuff inside. What we love, though, is the simple Korean BBQ bulgogi ($9.95), strips of steak marinated with soy sauce, garlic and sesame oil served over white rice. You’ll easily have some leftovers when paired with a roll ($5 to $11) or app. Simpler than a sit-down restaurant, and phone orders accepted. 1331 Guerneville Rd., Suite Q, Santa Rosa, 595-3772.

Slide 36 of 41 Monday Momos, Santa Rosa: Sandwiches and bowls are the stock and trade of MoMo Cafe, frequented by nearby office park folks. But on Monday (and only Monday), the mom and pop deli serves up authentic momo — Tibetan-style dumplings filled with ground chicken, garlic, ginger and other spices. They’re cousins to potstickers, but these steamed and fried versions are a tasty treat to get over you start-of-the-week blahs. 385 Aviation Blvd., Santa Rosa, 573-0999. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 37 of 41 Pupusería Salvadoreña, Santa Rosa: If you’re lucky, you’ll hear the swap, swap, swap of the kitchen ladies smacking out pupusas — corn cakes filled with cheese, vegetables or meat — and griddled to perfection. The pupusería also serves up tamales, yuca frita and empanadas, but hey, you’re here for the pupusas. 1403 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3141. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 38 of 41 Banh Mi at Thuan Phat, Santa Rosa: Still one of the best Vietnamese banh mi, and a $3.75 a steal of a deal. There is exactly one tiny table inside, so take a hint and get it to go. Looking too long at the polka dot walls will give you a headache anyway. 3020 Santa Rosa Ave., Suite H, 889-3966. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Slide 39 of 41 Mango Shaved Snow Ice at Yo Panda, Santa Rosa: Oh. My. Snow. Hawaiian shave ice just got bumped off our list of favorite things. Similar, but entirely different, shaved snow is a Taiwanese-style dessert made with frozen low-fat milk shaved into impossibly thin stacked ribbons of flavor. Mango snow topped with fresh mangos and sugar syrup makes for a crave-worthy summer treat. 925 Corporate Center Pkwy, Santa Rosa, 522-1388.

Slide 40 of 41 Yo Panda also serves up freshly-baked pastries every morning and Boba (bubble tea).

Slide 41 of 41 Tostilocos and Acai bowls at El Huerto Sonoma: This newish Sonoma storefront with healthy food as its main mission is run by a local farming family, offering fresh-pressed juices and acai bowls, along with seasonal granola and fruit bowls. What we love is the contrast of trendy avocado toast for just $4.75 and “skin glow” pressed juices along next to Mexican classics like Tostiloco (Tostito chips, mango, jicama, cucumber, peanuts, tamarind candy and lime, $7.50) and mangonada. 19213 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, 934-8791. (Courtesy photo)