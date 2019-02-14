Guy Fieri’s Favorite Sonoma County Restaurants

Slide 1 of 20 Hank’s Creekside Restaurant, Santa Rosa: The traditional breakfast and brunch spot Hank’s Creekside Restaurant in Santa Rosa was featured in the “House Specials” episode. Fieri tried the blueberry pancakes with corn beef hash: “It’s basic, it’s simple, but it’s money,” he said. (Photo by John Burgess)

Willie Bird's Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Known for serving up turkey in a wide variety of ways, Willie Bird's in Santa Rosa was featured on Fieri's "Talkin' Turkey" episode. He tried the turkey stroganoff served in a creamy sauce with sautéed mushrooms. "I'm impressed," Fieri said. "You're going to see me back just for this one." (Photo by John Burgess)

Ann-Marie Hintermann has taken orders of turkey for 18 years at Willie Bird's Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

La Texanita Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Craving an authentic taste for his "Global Grub" episode, Fieri went to La Texanita Restaurant in Santa Rosa. "So simple, but so good," he said of the carne asada tacos. "I'm telling you something, there's just nothing that can beat that handmade tortilla." (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Taqueria Molcajetes, Santa Rosa: Fieri highlighted numerous dishes at Santa Rosa's Taqueria Molcajetes for his "Regional Recipes" episode, including their taquitos, burritos and chile verde. He called this Mexican restaurant off W. College Avenue a "gem." (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Ismael Gutierrez prepares a molcajete mixto at Taqueria Molcajetes in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: Featured on the "From Big Burgers to Little Italy" episode, Zoftig Eatery is a contemporary restaurant serving up healthy fare. Fieri tried the Korean burrito, packed with marinated Marin Sun Farms beef, kimchi, brown rice and veggies. "I'm going to drown in my own drool," he said before chomping down on the burrito. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Matt Spector, chef and owner of Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa, creates healthy bowls for lunch guests. (Photo by John Burgess)

Simply Vietnam Express, Santa Rosa: Serving up the unique flavors of Vietnam, Santa Rosa's Simply Vietnam Express was featured in the "Meaty Mashup" episode where Fieri praised its combination pho. "Oh my goodness," he said. "It's light, refreshing, but the depth of flavors is outstanding. It's everything I wanted it to be." (Photo by John Burgess)

Jimtown Store, Healdsburg: In the "Porktastic" episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," Fieri featured Healdsburg's Jimtown Store, a quaint café in a rustic country store tucked away in the vineyards of Alexander Valley. "Big, deep flavor in the brisket," Fieri said of the smoked brisket sandwich he tried there. "Sauce is no joke, you get that little back kick of the bourbon." (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Sebastopol: A farm-to-table establishment offering seasonal dishes, Zazu Kitchen + Farm was featured on the "From Sandwiches to Stroganoff" episode. According to the Food Network website, Fieri loved their Bacon-in-the-Batter Waffle along with the restaurant's quality, freshness and portion sizes. (Courtesy photo)

Zazu's Bacon-in-the-Burger with malt vinegar chicaronnes. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Schellville Grill, Sonoma: Sonoma's Schellville Grill serves a fusion of wine country fare and Austin-style barbecue, which is why it was featured on the "Grilled, Smoked and Sauced" episode. Fieri tried their buckaroo sandwich with Mexican Achoté chicken on a brioche roll and their tri-tip sandwich smothered in a special barbecue sauce. "The right amount of smoke," he said of the flavor. "You have a really good ability to blend things really well, without having anything take over another." (Photo by Robbi Pengelly)

Sunflower Caffe, Sonoma: Located in the historic Sonoma Plaza and offering seasonal menus, Sonoma's Sunflower Caffe was featured in the "From Mozz to Matzo Balls" episode. Fieri sampled the borsht and feta lamb burger. "That's like the [most] luscious lamb burger," he said. "Seriously, one of the best I've tried." (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Cochon Volant BBQ Smokehouse, Sonoma: Another Sonoma County restaurant to be featured on the "Meaty Mashup" episode, Cochon Volant BBQ Smokehouse is proud of their slow-smoked barbecue meats – and Fieri's endorsement. They even created a dish in his name: the WTF (What the Fieri) Burger, topped with barbecued pork shoulder and beef brisket. "Wow that's good," Fieri said of their fried chicken. "I can't put it in my mouth fast enough. This is not your grandma's fried chicken, this is a chef's fried chicken." (Photo by John Burgess)

Nicole Marcotte, right, and Kelsey Blackwell of Berkeley at the Cochon Volant BBQ Smoke House in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess)