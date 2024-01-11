Come for the Wine and Views, Stay for the Food at La Crema Winery in Windsor

An increasing number of Sonoma County wineries are saying goodbye to cheap chocolates and Cheeto pairings with their tasting flights. Instead, they’re upping the game with executive chefs creating elevated food and wine-tasting experiences that inform and entertain consumers.

At La Crema Winery in Windsor, Executive Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami has created a four-course pairing that includes deviled eggs with tobiko caviar, éclairs with pinot noir grape jam, pork rillette éclairs, Mycopia mushroom and squash tostadas with homemade mole sauce, and finishing with macarons ($85 per person).

You can also dial things back with a la carte small snacks like charred eggplant dip and toast ($8), fennel pollen and olive oil popcorn ($6), or lemon Parmesan potato chips ($8) with suggested pairings ($40 per person, complimentary for wine club members). Wine and caviar ($150) or a pairing of sparkling wine with a dozen oysters ($80) are also options if you’re looking to impress someone.

The cozy downstairs tasting room at the Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard lets guests sit at tables overlooking the vineyards with knowledgeable hosts who walk you through La Crema’s limited-release wines — these aren’t the everyday grocery store wines most of us are familiar with — highly recommended for out-of-town visitors who want an authentic wine country experience.

Reservations are required for the experience, and the multicourse tasting, oyster pairing, and wine and caviar pairings are only available on weekends.

3575 Slusser Road, Windsor. 707-525-6200, lacrema.com