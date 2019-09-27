Don’t Take It Off the Menu: 50 Sonoma County Dishes Locals Can’t Live Without

20 Sonoma County Restaurants Only Locals Know About

Truffle Fries at Jackson's Bar & Oven in Santa Rosa. (Yelp)

Tuna Melt Piadina at Della Fattoria in Petaluma. (Beth Schlanker)

The Chicken Sandwich, Brisket and Ribs at Brewster's Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)

The Gordo Macho Burrito at Taqueria Mi Pueblo in Petaluma. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Any Family-Style Dinner (includes house-made Minestrone soup, freshly tossed green salad with house-made Italian dressing, pasta of the day, entrée with potatoes/polenta & vegetable) at Volpi's in Petaluma. (Kent Porter)

Swedish Meatballs at Stockhome Restaurant in Petaluma. (New Rev Media)

The Bruschetta at Sugo Trattoria in Petaluma. (Jeff Kan Lee)

The Dirty Fries at Wishbone in Petaluma. (Houston Porter)

The Pizza Bianca at Central Market in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason)

The BBQ Chicken Plate at What a Chicken in Petaluma. (Courtesy photo)

The Joint - aka "the biggest damn hot cake you ever did see" - at Sax's Joint in Petaluma. (Noelle Aimee Mullen)

Neoclassic Buffalo Wings at Jackson's Bar & Oven in Santa Rosa. (Mina G. / Yelp)

Craft Mac and Cheese at Bird and The Bottle in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Matzoh Ball Soup (pictured), Greens and Things and Smoked Beets at Bird and the Bottle in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Onion Soup at Bistro 29 in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada)

The Panisse Fries (chickpea fries served here with mussels) at Bistro 29 in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Crispy Cauliflower at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Smoked Lamb Shank at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Roasted Chicken Sandwich at Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Duck Fat Fries at Beer Baron in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Rainbow Avocado Toast at Brew in Santa Rosa. (Shana Bull)

Roast Beef Sandwich with Kale, Almonds and Spicy Aioli (pictured) and Breakfast Waffle at The Pharmacy in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Joe's Benedict (pictured) and Rancho Gordo Bean Tostada at The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

The Farm Girl savory pie and The Trophy Wife sweet pie at The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Sandwich Cubano (pictured), Pollo Al Horno, Empanadas Rocky Style and Canoas at El Coqui in Santa Rosa. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Tacos Al Pastor at Taqueria Molcajetes in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada)

Gnocchi at Ca' Bianca Ristorante Italiano in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Tri Tip Sandwich at Canevari's Delicatessen in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Conchinita en Pibil at Delicias Elenitas in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter)

Breakfast Salad at Dierk's Parkside Cafe in Santa Rosa. (Charlie Gesell)

Fish and Chips at Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa. (Terry K. / Yelp)

Corned Beef Breakfast at Emily's Kitchen in Santa Rosa. (Yelp)

Confit Duck Gizzard Salad at Walter Hansel Wine & Bistro in Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Fig Salad at the girl and the fig in Sonoma. (Alvin Jornada)

Ahi Tacos, Nachos Verde, Mole Enchiladas, Seafood Cocktail and Fish Tacos at El Molino Central in Sonoma. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Truffle Fries (pictured) and Ahi Tuna Tartare at El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

The 12 + inch Piccolo Baguette sandwich (to go) from Broadway Market. (Christopher Chung)

Burger (pictured) and Bacon Beignets at Tips Roadside in Kenwood. (Natalie Owdom/Facebook)

Brussels Sprouts at Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen, prepared in a wood fired oven. (Erik Castro)

Korean Street Tacos from Oliver's Market in Windsor. (Beth Schlanker)

Fried Chicken at Sweet T's in Windsor. (John Burgess)

Hushpuppies at Sweet T's in Windsor.

Pliny Bites from Russian River Brewing Company in Windsor. (Nancy T. / Yelp)

Salsiccia Pizza at Diavola in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung)

House Cured Salami and Cheese at Diavola in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung)

Lasagna at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Burrata (pictured), Gazpacho, Nonna's Tomato Braised Chicken and Tommaso's Sugo Calabrese at Campo Fina in Healdsburg. (Crista Jeremiason)

Chain Gang Chili at Jimtown Store in Healdsburg. (Courtesy photo)

Scallop En Croute at Valette in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin)

Ahi Poke at Valette in Healdsburg. (Alvin Jornada)

Scampi at Baci Café and Wine Bar in Healdsburg. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Fried Chicken at Backyard Restaurant in Forestville. (Courtesy photo)

Rapini Sandwich from Black Piglet food truck in Sebastopol. (Erik Castro)

Polenta and Egg Salad at Willow Wood Market and Cafe in Graton. (John Burgess)

Mussels Marinière with French Fries and Aioli at K&L Bistro in Sebastopol. (Beth Schlanker)

Mocha Shake at Screamin' Mimi's Ice Cream in Sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)