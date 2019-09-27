BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

Don’t Take It Off the Menu: 50 Sonoma County Dishes Locals Can’t Live Without

If they ever took the truffle fries with aioli off the menu at Jackson’s restaurant in Santa Rosa, we'd lose our minds. What's your favorite local dish?

If they ever took the truffle fries with aioli off the menu at Jackson’s restaurant in Santa Rosa, I’d lose my mind. Same with the fig salad at Girl and The Fig or the scallops en croute at Valette. We asked our readers what local dishes they can’t live without. Here’s what they said. Share your favorite dishes in the comments.

