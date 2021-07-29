10 Best Spots for Avocado Toast in Sonoma County

(Temporarily closed) The River Vine Cafe, Santa Rosa: Located at the Vintners Resort in northern Santa Rosa, this cafe offers a more laidback atmosphere than its renowned sister restaurant John Ash & Co. The avocado toast is made with Costeaux Bakery's nine-grain bread and, in addition to avocado, it features pickled onions, arugula, and Verjus dressing. Paired with a mimosa and followed by beignets with a chicory coffee chocolate sauce, it may not be the healthiest brunch but it is certainly delicious. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa. (Photo courtesy of @sharayray )

A Napa option: The Boon Fly Cafe at Carneros Resort and Spa: Located between the cities of Napa and Sonoma, this brunch cafe gets packed on weekends. Take an early morning ride to get a bite of their avocado toast with pistachios, dried cranberries, and herb salad on top of sourdough bread. Then head out to a Carneros winery for a tasting. 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa.(Photo courtesy of The Boon Fly Cafe)

Fork Roadhouse, Sebastopol: This rustic roadhouse on Bodega Highway, located just between Sebastopol and Freestone, is known for its locally sourced ingredients. Their avocado toast is the most minimalist on this list, but between the grilled seeded sourdough, the avocado and the poached egg, you don't need anything else to make it more delicious. 9890 Bodega Hwy, Sebastopol. (Photo courtesy of Fork Roadhouse)

Slice of Life, Sebastopol: This vegan restaurant, known for their pizza and freshly-squeezed juice bar, serves avocado toast all day. It is made with local bread and topped with hemp seeds, pickled onions, and sliced organic tomatoes. Add vegan cheese or fakin' bacon to your toast for some extra protein. 6970 McKinley St, Sebastopol. (Photo courtesy of Slice of Life)

Della Fattoria, Petaluma: This downtown cafe and restaurant gets packed on the weekends as people line up for freshly-baked bread, breakfast, pastries and desserts. Their avocado toast doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles, and it doesn’t need to: Della Fattoria believes that simple ingredients - like good bread - speak for themselves. 141 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. (Photo courtesy of @healdsburgbites )

El Huerto, Sonoma: This superfood bar serve smoothies, fresh-pressed juice and trendy foods like acai bowls. Their avocado toast, with extra cayenne pepper, pairs well with a traditional Tostiloco, a real hangover buster featuring Tostitos chips, mango, jicama, cucumber, peanuts, tamarind candy, salsa mix, and lime. 19213 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of El Huerto)

Sunflower Caffé, Sonoma: The seasonal menu at this Sonoma cafe changes frequently. Thankfully, their avocado toast is a staple item. Crushed avocado is served on multigrain bread with Valbreso sheep's milk Feta, jammy egg and seed sprinkle. You can add sunflower-spiced chickpeas or applewood bacon. 421 1st St W, Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of Sunflower Caffe)

Plank Coffee, Cloverdale and Healdsburg: This locally owned coffee shop serves up avocado toast at its original location in downtown Cloverdale and at a new location on Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg. Their toast is comprised of freshly baked rye bread from Santa Rosa's Goguette (named one of the top 20 bakeries in Sonoma County ), smashed avocado, Za’atar dressing, and cucumber. It is topped with micro greens and sea salt. 227 N Cloverdale Blvd, Cloverdale. (Photo courtesy of @sharayray )

Trail House, Santa Rosa: This coffee shop and taproom located just next to Howarth Park, has a build-your-own avocado toast bar for their cycling-loving crowd. Add bacon bits, Manchego cheese, chopped almonds, dried cranberries, and more. Pair it with a coffee in the morning, a cold craft beer in the afternoon, or a mimosa on the weekend . 4036 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa. (Photo courtesy of @sharayray )

Brew Coffee and Beer House, Santa Rosa: This cool and quirky coffee house serves up three different styles of avocado toast. Our favorite, The Rainbow, is made with thick slices of Revolution Bread (crafted by Eli Colvin in Petaluma) topped with smashed avocado, chèvre, pickled onions, watermelon radish, grated carrots, grape tomatoes, micro greens and a balsamic reduction. It is as colorful as the rainbow flag that welcomes visitors to Brew. 555 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa. (Photo courtesy of @sharayray )

The Pharmacy, Santa Rosa: Google “avocado toast in Sonoma County,” and a link to this health-conscious cafe is one of the first to pop up. Made with farm-fresh ingredients from local food producers and topped with fleur de sel, Katz olive oil, chili flakes, and Forni-Brown sunflower sprouts, people rave about this take on the avo-toast on both Instagram and Yelp. 990 Sonoma Ave #1, Santa Rosa. (Photo courtesy of The Pharmacy)

Call it the most delicious fruit and bread combo, the ultimate hipster food or the reason why millennials can’t afford a home, the avocado toast has been creating both frenzy and controversy (even injuries) in the past few years and it continues to be trending.

While this particular pairing may seem pretty basic to some, it can be so much more than just avocado on toast — as nearly 2 million Instagram pictures will attest to.

To celebrate the trendy toast, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites in the gallery above. Each featured Sonoma County spot offers its very own take on this 21st century classic — pair it with a bottomless mimosa and you’ve got yourself the perfect #brunch shot.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.