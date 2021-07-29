El Meson de Los Molcajetes, OSHA Thai BBQ Newcomers to Local Dining Scene

Chili Joe's in Petaluma has closed. We'll miss The New Mexijoe burger served with a side of chili fries. (Erik Castro/for Sonoma Magazine)

Mexican cinnamon donut with cajeta cream and berries at El Meson De Los Molcajetes in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of El Meson De Los Molcajetes)

The latest Sonoma County dining news from BiteClub.

Now Open

The owners of Los Molcajetes Bar & Grill have opened a new Santa Rosa restaurant called El Meson de Los Molcajetes.

The full bar and restaurant serves upscale dishes (as well as favorites) that include grilled bone marrow with tomatillo salsa, Oaxaca chorizo fondue with grilled nopal, chocolate green mole, Jalisco mole rojo, grilled tuna with pico de gallo and coconut white rice and grilled octopus with tropical pico de gallo.

For dessert, there’s horchata pie under white chocolate and cajeta flan. We’re hungry just looking at the menu. Stay tuned for more.

1950 Piner Road, Santa Rosa, 707-843-4716. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

San Francisco-based OSHA Thai BBQ has opened in Petaluma with a limited menu that includes samosa, chicken satay, papaya salad and a selection of barbecued lamb, beef, chicken and pork. Pineapple and crab fried rice, Pad Thai and yellow curry are faves. Don’t miss the sticky rice with mango.

1390 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite A, Petaluma, oshathaibbq.com

Closed

Meanwhile in Petaluma, our favorite chili spot, Chili Joe’s, has closed. We’ll miss the New MexiJoe burger. Word is several restaurants are interested in taking over the space.