50 Things to Eat in Sonoma County Before You Die

Slide 1 of 53 Fig & Arugula Salad - Girl and the Fig, Sonoma: Figs are a signature at this Sonoma institution, and you really can’t go without trying the owner Sondra Bernstein's iconic salad of goat cheese, pancetta, grilled figs, pecans, arugula and vinaigrette. There's a reason it's been on the menu since 1997. Sonoma Hotel, 110 W Spain St, Sonoma, 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com

Slide 2 of 53 Harissa Fries - Underwood Bar & Bistro, Graton: Can't. Stop. Eating. Seasoned with spicy pepper paste, cilantro, scallions and lime, these fries are deliciously dangerous. 9113 Graton Rd, Graton CA, 707-823-7023 underwoodgraton.com (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 3 of 53 Liberty Farms Duck - Madrona Manor, Healdsburg: A signature Sonoma County dish from Jim "The Duckman" Reichardt, who raises his flock locally. Tender meat with cherry blossom, zucchini and padron pepper. 1001 Westside Rd, Healdsburg, 707-433-4231, madronamanor.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 53 Day Boat Scallops en Croûte - Valette, Healdsburg: Haute cuisine in a friendly, neighborhood atmosphere, Chef Dustin Valette’s signature dish includes sustainably caught scallops with Bernier Farms leeks, shaved fennel, and American caviar. As pretty to look at as it is delicious to eat. 344 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 5 of 53 10 Layer Lasagna - Catelli’s, Geyserville: For generations, this local family has been making legendary lasagna with impossibly thin layers of pasta, organic tomato sauce, ricotta and herb cheese filling. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 7 of 53 Country Benedict - Dierk’s Parkside, Santa Rosa: A breakfast and brunch destination that often has lines, we're willing to wait for Dierk's Parkside's Country Benedict with an over easy egg, roasted tomatoes, bacon, mushrooms and spinach with a Hollandaise to write home about. 404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa CA, 707-573-5955, dierksparkside.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 53 Ravioli alla Citti - Cafe Citti, Kenwood: Luca's housemade ravioli is filled with pork, Swiss chard and fresh herbs, served in a light tomato and basil cream sauce. Expect to see plenty of locals chowing on this with a classic Caesar for lunch. 9049 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood CA, 707-833-2690, cafecitti.com. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 9 of 53 Bohemia Beer Battered Fish Tacos - El Molino Central, Sonoma: Everything here is homemade, including the tacos. Stone ground corn masa gets a quick hit on the grill, served with salsa de árbol and avocado-lime mayonnaise. 11 Central Ave, Sonoma CA, 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 10 of 53 Ralph's Chicken Paillard: - Jackson's Bar & Oven, Santa Rosa: Ralph's Bistro in Healdsburg was legendary for its pan-fried chicken breast with lemon and capers, but sadly the restaurant is gone. The dish lives on complete with shoestring fries at Jackson's. Historic Railroad Square, 135 4th St, Santa Rosa CA, 707-545-6900 jacksonsbarandoven.com

Slide 11 of 53 Spicy Tan Tan Ramen - Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol: Owners Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn-Schuman are sticklers for perfect ramen noodles. This version is a rib-sticking bowl of happiness with Sapporo noodles, sesame, scallion, pork belly chashu, spicy ground pork, charred cabbage and woodear mushrooms. 6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol CA, 707-827-3609 ramengaijin.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 53 Salami & Cheese Platter - Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: If you have to pick one thing on the pizzeria menu, go for the master charcuterist's meat and cheese platter. It's always a bit different, depending on what's available, but it's always local and always impressive. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville CA, 707-814-0111 diavolapizzeria.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 14 of 53 Old School in a Skillet - Campo Fina, Healdsburg: It sounds simple, but is anything but. Pork and beef meatballs in tangy tomato sauce with Parmesan. 330 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA, 707-395-4640 campofina.com. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 15 of 53 Biscuits - Big Bottom Market, Guerneville: Named one of Oprah's favorites, this chic Guerneville market sells 'em frozen, in mix form, or best of all, just out of the oven with jam and butter. 16228 Main St, Guerneville CA, 707-604-7295 bigbottommarket.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 16 of 53 Antipasti Platter - Lowell's, Sebastopol: A heavily laden board of roasted corn, spicy greens, a whole roasted garlic, potatoes, farro salad, farm cheese, beets and goat cheese, a slice of frittata, Revolution bread and lush bean dip was placed in front of us. Easily a small meal or large appetizer for two or three. 7385 Healdsburg Ave #101, Sebastopol CA, 707-829-1077, peterlowells.com

Slide 17 of 53 Burrata - Rosso, Santa Rosa: Fresh mozzarella is great, but add a creamy center of, well, cream and you've got burrata. Try the Trio of Burrato with fresh burrata, goat cheese, lemon, mint, and stracciatella (buffalo milk). 53 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa CA, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com

Slide 19 of 53 Ahi Poke Bowl - Zoftig, Santa Rosa: A giant bowl filled with fresh ahi tuna, kimchi, seaweed and edamame with greens and rice. 57 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 20 of 53 Howard’s Granola - Howard's Station, Occidental: Another favorite breakfast and brunch destination, go for a lighter option with fresh granola made from whole oats, nuts, seeds, wheat germ, raisins and spice. 3611 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental CA 707-874-2838 howardstationcafe.com. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 21 of 53 Almond Croissants - Pascaline, Sebastopol: True French croissants of the butteriest kind. 4552 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol CA, 707-521-9348 pascalinefinecatering.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 22 of 53 Sticky Buns - Downtown Bakery, Healdsburg: Yeasty dough and sweet caramel is a breakfast for any champion. 308 Center St, Healdsburg CA, 707-431-2719 downtownbakery.net. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 23 of 53 Tilted Burger - Wishbone, Petaluma: Using beef from their own ranch, along with local cheese, house-cured bacon and homemade brioche, it doesn't get much more local than this. 841 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma CA, 707-763-2663 wishbonepetaluma.com

Slide 25 of 53 Toast - Della Fattoria, Petaluma: Though deceptively simple, this longtime bakery does toast right. Topped with Rancho Gordo beans, smoked salmon or even ricotta and honey (or all three), it's a Petaluma tradition. 141 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma CA, 707-763-0161, dellafattoria.com

Slide 26 of 53 Clam Chowder - Spud Point Crab Co., Bodega Bay: The perfect New England Clam Chowder, made daily from their secret recipe. 1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay CA, 707-875-9472 spudpointcrab.com

Slide 27 of 53 Gnocchi Gorgonzola E Noci - Cucina Paradiso, Petaluma: Creamy Gorgonzola and walnut sauce over comforting potato dumplings. So good, we usually order two plates, since everyone at the table will try to steal yours. 114 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-782-1130 cucinaparadisopetaluma.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 28 of 53 Scones - Wild Flour Bread, Freestone: Weekend visits to the coast often include a pilgrimage to this iconic bakery. Go early, before they run out of scones in apricot, white chocolate, ginger or double chocolate, espresso, or hazelnut. 140 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone CA, 707-874-2938, wildflourbread.com

Slide 29 of 53 Lobster Roll - Willi's Seafood, Raw Bar in Healdsburg: An East Coast tradition with West Coast panache. And lobster. 403 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA, 707- 433-9191, starkrestaurants.com. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 31 of 53 Walnut Pineapple Prawns - Goji Kitchen, Santa Rosa: Move over General Tso's chicken. This Americanized classic of fried prawns, creamy pineapple sauce and walnuts is taken seriously at Santa Rosa's favorite pan-Asian eatery. 1965 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa CA, 707-523-3888 gojikitchen.com

Slide 32 of 53 Tinned Seafood from Spain - Bravas Bar de Tapas, Healdsburg: No, it’s nothing like canned tuna, it’s actually delicious, especially with real aioli and warm bread. 420 Center St, Healdsburg CA, 707-433-7700, starkrestaurants.com.

Slide 33 of 53 O Toro Nigiri - Hana Japanese, Rohnert Park: Fresh fish is flown in from Japan several times a week to stock owner Ken Tominaga's destination-worthy restaurant. We won't pay for it elsewhere, but at Hana, this fatty, buttery piece of tuna is worth the price if they've got it on the menu. 101 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park, CA, hanajapanese.com. (Photo by Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 34 of 53 BLT - Black Piglet Food Truck: Another deceptively simple dish that showcases the best of Wine Country with owner John Stewart's coveted Black Pig Bacon, tabasco aioli, avocado, and Soda Rock Farm tomatoes. 6770 McKinley St #150, Sebastopol CA, 707-523-4814, zazukitchen.com/black-piglet.

Slide 35 of 53 Peanut Butter, Bacon and Pepper Jam - Jimtown Store, Healdsburg: This tiny Alexander Valley market has made its name creating homemade relishes like their sweet/hot pepper jam. Add peanut butter and bacon? Heaven on whole wheat bread. 6706 CA-128, Healdsburg CA, 707-433-1212 jimtown.com

Slide 37 of 53 Pettole Dolce Zeppole (deep-fried Italian pastry) - Rustic, Geyserville: Lil' donuts served warming in a paper bag. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville CA, 707-857-1400 francisfordcoppolawinery.com

Slide 38 of 53 Beignets - The Parish Cafe, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa: A New Orleans tradition perfected by chef/owner Robb Lippincott over years. Perfectly fried dough dusted with powdered sugar and served steaming. 60 Mill St, Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, 703 4th street

Santa Rosa, theparishcafe.com

Slide 39 of 53 Dungeness Crab Benedict with Hash Browns - Estero Café, Valley Ford: Sourcing from at least 15 local farms at any one time, this tiny breakfast-all-day cafe always has the best of land and sea. Fresh crab, spinach, Hollandaise and potatoes fried in clarified Clover butter. Noms. 14450 Highway 1, Valley Ford CA, 707-876-3333, facebook.com/EsteroCafe/

Slide 40 of 53 Fried Chicken Dinner - Backyard, Forestville: This chicken dinner is a winner, served with braised collard greens, buttermilk biscuits, and honey butter. 6566 Front St, Forestville CA, 707-820-8445, backyardforestville.com

Slide 41 of 53 French Onion Soup - Costeaux French Bakery, Healdsburg: Loaded with caramelized onions, and topped with melty cheese and their own Costeaux bread crouton. 417 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA, 707-433-1913 costeaux.com. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 43 of 53 Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit - Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville: Rabbit served three ways has become a trademark of this luxe Forestville restaurant. Applewood smoked bacon wrapped loin, roasted rack and confit with Yukon potatoes, and whole grain mustard cream sauce. 7871 River Rd, Forestville CA, 707-887-3300 farmhouseinn.com

Slide 44 of 53 Chourico Crusted Day Boat Scallops - La Salette, Sonoma: Inspired Portuguese inspired scallops with sausage, Japanese sweet potato puree, leek confit, and chimichurri sauce. 452 1st St E, Sonoma CA, 707-938-1927 lasalette-restaurant.com

Slide 45 of 53 Der Berliner - Franchetti's Gasthaus, Santa Rosa: Sausage with a German accent, this authentic plate include knackwurst, bratwurst, curried ketchup, sauerkraut and crispy fries. 1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, CA, 707-526-1229 franchettis.com.

Slide 46 of 53 Buckwheat Crepes - Bistro 29, Santa Rosa: Savory or sweet, ratatouille or fromage blanc, this French bistro in Santa Rosa does an authentic take on these hearty crepes. 620 5th St, Santa Rosa, CA, 707-546-2929, bistro29.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 47 of 53 Bread - Trading Post, Cloverdale: This secret little bake shop is doing some of the best bread in the Bay. Just follow your nose. 102 S Cloverdale Blvd, Cloverdale, CA, 707-894-6483, thepostcloverdale.com

Slide 49 of 53 Reuben - MAC's Deli, Santa Rosa: The closest thing to a Jewish deli you'll find in the North Bay, it's an unbeatable take on the pastrami, sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss cheese sandwich on rye. And dare we say it, better than anything we've had in NYC. 630 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA, allmenus.com

Slide 50 of 53 Mussels Mariniere - K & L Bistro, Sebastopol: Black mussels in a broth of white wine, shallots and thyme paired with perfectly crispy bistro fries and - of course - aioli. (Ketchup would be uncivilized). 119 S Main St, Sebastopol, CA, klbistro.com

Slide 51 of 53 Roasted Chicken - Pullman Kitchen, Santa Rosa: Chicken is rarely the most interesting dish on the menu, but in Railroad Square, this sleeper has a delightfully homey version with crispy skin and juicy meat. 205 5th St, Santa Rosa, CA, thepullmankitchensr.com

Slide 52 of 53 Shortib Poutine - Down to Earth Café, Cotati: Throw out everything you know about Canadian gravy fries, because this is possibly the most elevated dish on the menu. Handcut Kennebec fries, Cabernet gravy that I have contemplated writing an ode to, blue cheese cracklings and a chunk of slowly braised short ribs so sweet and tender you’ll want to send it a Hallmark card. 8204 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-753-4925, dtecafe.com.