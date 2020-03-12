Six issues | One Great Price

Food + Drink

Sonoma County Tops OpenTable’s List of Best Restaurants in Wine Country

Sonoma County tops the list with 8 restaurants, compared to only 2 in Napa.

Looking for the best restaurants in Wine Country? Online reservation service OpenTable has just released its 2020 list of the top 10 restaurants in Sonoma and Napa counties. This year, Sonoma County tops the list with 8 restaurants (including wine and food pairings), compared to only 2 in Napa. The selection is based on more than 400,000 new diner reviews. Click through the above gallery to see which restaurants made the list.

Comments

