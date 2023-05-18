A Room with a Brew? New Petaluma Hotel Opens Close to Lagunitas Taproom

Most travelers will enjoy a room with a view. But how about a room with a brew?

At Petaluma’s newest hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton, guests can stay just a half mile away from Lagunitas Brewing Co. and 10 minutes from downtown. Though catering to business travelers, the hotel will no doubt attract beer-lovers and leisure travelers, too, with its proximity to one of Sonoma County’s most popular taprooms, along with its reasonable room rates: mid-week rates start at $169; weekend rates at $200.

“We’re really excited. We’re seeing a really strong uptick in bookings since we’ve opened,” said General Manager Ken Murakami.

Guest rooms at Home2 Suites are large by Wine Country standards. All 140 rooms come with either a king bed or two queen beds and a kitchenette that includes a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. (Portable induction cooktops can also be delivered to rooms upon request.) Pops of color, including pink, purple and yellow, are a refreshing contrast to the typically neutral color scheme of big brand hotel rooms. Although the hotel is located just off the busy Highway 101, rooms are notably quiet.

Home2 Suites has no onsite restaurant but has two barbecue grills that guests are welcome to use and breakfast is included with every stay. It features a variety of choices, from breakfast sandwiches and muffins to yogurt and Belgian waffles.

Hotel amenities include a heated saline pool, hot tub, two fire pits and 24-hour fitness center with Peloton stationary bikes and other assorted workout equipment. (Hotel guests can also buy passes to neighboring Active Wellness Center at a discounted rate.)

Parking is complimentary and a handful of electric vehicle charging stations are available for an additional fee. Dogs are welcome for an additional $25 per night and get their own dog bowls and treats.

Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the property.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 1205 Redwood Way, Petaluma, 707-992-4900, hilton.com.