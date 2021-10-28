The Pharmacy Owner Opens Second Santa Rosa Restaurant

The Pharmacy's avocado toast is one of the best in Sonoma County . The owner of the Santa Rosa cafe is opening a second restaurant in Railroad Square. (Courtesy of The Pharmacy)

Branch Line, a new plant-based eatery, is expected to open later this year in the former Flying Goat Coffee space in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square.

Owner Kim Bourdet of The Pharmacy cafe (990 Sonoma Ave., No. 1, Santa Rosa) says the space will be transformed into a fast-casual dining restaurant and mercantile with local products. No meat or dairy food will be available at Branch Line. Instead, the restaurant will make its own nut-based milks and vegan “cheeses” and focus on local produce.

Plant-based restaurants are gaining traction in Sonoma County as meat prices skyrocket, more Americans seek healthful alternatives to high-fat foods and climate change makes grazing land more precious. A vegan/vegetarian restaurant and quick-service cafe from the owners of Healdsburg’s SingleThread is slated for a late-fall opening inside Little Saint, a new food, wine, music, events and art center in the former Healdsburg SHED space. Find more Sonoma County restaurants for plant-based meals here.

More tidbits from BiteClub.