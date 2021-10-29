Six issues | One Great Price

What's New in Sonoma County

The 20 Best Restaurants in Sonoma County, According to Yelp

Yelp has announced its list of "Top 50 Places to Eat In the North Bay." A Rohnert Park restaurant came in on No.1 and 19 other local spots made the list.

Everyone loves a list, and Yelp is no exception. This week, the crowd-sourced review site that chefs love to hate released its Top 50 Places to Eat in the North Bay. Curated by Yelp “data scientists” using “a variety of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews”, the result is an eclectic and somewhat unexpected mix of local restaurants.

To be fair, the multitudes have spoken, and most of these restaurants are quite delightful — some even destination-worthy. But hot dog and breakfast sandwich spots making the region’s “Top 50”? The sound of local foodies raising their eyebrows in astonishment is pretty deafening. Click through the gallery to see which Sonoma County restaurants made the list (including their spot on the list).

And find a few favorite hole-in-the-wall-restaurants here. Plus, 25 Sonoma County restaurants every local and visitor must try.

Co-owner Gal Ginzburg will take your order among the antique radios at the Lightwave Cafe at Creekside Park in Monte Rio. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

