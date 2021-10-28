Psychic Pie Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in Sebastopol

Psychic Pie, the funky pizza pop-up from Bay Area baker Nicholi Ludlow and his wife, Leith Leiser-Miller, has found a permanent home at the former Food Mechanic in Sebastopol (980 Gravenstein Highway S.). Aiming for an early 2022 opening, the couple plan to continue serving their Roman-style square pizzas by the pound at the new location, along with salads, wine, beer and sweets.

Ludlow and Leiser-Miller launched their Psychic Pie pop-up in April 2021 as a pandemic side hustle, making only 30 pizzas each week at a commercial kitchen in Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk Village. With nothing quite like their chewy, crunchy, locally sourced pies in the North Bay, eaters went wild for the couple’s par-cooked 9-inch-by-9-inch pizzas that could finish baking at home for a better-than-delivery experience.

The pizzas sold out swiftly each week. Seasonal produce and well-sourced ingredients, including Central Milling flour, Bellwether Farms ricotta, local water buffalo mozzarella and Zoe’s Meats bacon, made them all the more coveted.

“Our goal is hyper-local pizza that puts a big emphasis on naturally fermented dough — a truly Bay Area pizza,” Ludlow said in an interview with BiteClub in April. Both Ludlow and Leiser-Miller previously worked at San Francisco pizzeria Del Popolo.

Sadly, you won’t be able to get your hands on a Psychic Pie for a few more months, as Ludlow and Leiser-Miller build out the former Food Mechanic space. But like anything great, it’ll be worth the wait. Follow their progress on Instagram @psychic_pie.