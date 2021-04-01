New Pizza Pop-Up in Santa Rosa Is Supernaturally Awesome

We’re bonkers for a new delivery-only pizza pop-up that’s supernaturally awesome. And we’re not the only ones. The 9-inch-by-9-inch Roman-style al taglio pizzas are a side gig for longtime Bay Area baker Nicholi Ludlo and his wife, Leith Leiser. Leiser’s groovy hand-drawn pastry boxes had us smitten even before we turned on the oven (and frankly we kept it on the counter long after the pizza was gone because it was so cute).

Available Friday and Saturday only, Psychic Pie’s square sourdough pie comes par-baked with Bianco di Napoli tomato sauce and a blend of mozzarella cheese. Meant to be twice-baked for the perfect crispy crust and bubbly interior, our special BLT pie was topped with Zoe’s Meats bacon and included cold arugula and house-made ranch for a post-bake topping. Exacting instructions get it pizzeria perfect with bubbly, caramelized crusts.

The BLT Psychic special will soon be changing up to a mortadella, tomato, Estero Gold Reserve and basil pie, but pepperoni and vegan pies will be regulars.

“Our goal is hyper-local pizza that puts a big emphasis on naturally fermented dough. A truly Bay Area pizza,” Ludlo said.

It’s one of our new favorite pizzas, but the real endorsement came from PizzaLeah owner and award-winning pizzaiolo Leah Scurto, who gave props to Psychic Pie on Instagram, calling it “pretty f-ing good.”

The couple also send their Instant Karma pies ($13) to The Living Room, a nonprofit program that helps women and children in need. More details at psychicpie.com or @psychic_pie.

More dining news

Speaking of Zoe’s Meats: A shout out to the local artisan meat company that provides cured meats and bacon to restaurateurs (as well as grocers) for donating products to make approximately 15,000 meals for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants represent more than half their business, and as restaurants closed, Zoe’s ended up with extra inventory. Although their retail sales were increasing, restaurant products needed a home. The organization donated to Redwood Empire Food Bank, which in turn donated that food to Catholic Charities, COTS, the Living Room, Council on Aging and other agencies serving those with food insecurity during the pandemic.

