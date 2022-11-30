Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County

Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County.

Here’s what you need to know about the local hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties.

New rooms to check into

With a new restaurant menu and new holiday cocktail pop-up, it’s been a busy couple of months at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa.

Now the property is adding a new lodging option to the list. During December, guests can book a stay at Mrs. Claus’ island getaway. The festive suite will feature a Christmas tree and an assortment of holiday decor.

2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com

Holiday green

Guests at the h2hotel in Healdsburg can check into holiday rooms with a green theme this winter. The property is partnering with organic flower farm and full-service florist Dragonfly Floral to decorate suites with holiday plants.

“Dragonfly Floral has a wonderful selection of holiday plants that will add a festive layer of fun to a holiday stay at the property,” says Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, owners of h2hotel.

The “Living Room” amenity is available through the month of December and can be added to any guest room category at h2hotel. The cost is $200 and includes one take-home plant and its container.

219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com

The heat is on — well, sort of

Two-night stays at Wildhaven Sonoma in December and January come with a complimentary dose of cozy. The Healdsburg glamping site’s Winter Warmer package includes firewood, a S’mores kit, a bottle of Sonoma County wine, a pair of stainless steel wine tumblers and an upgrade to the best tent available.

If you’re concerned about winter’s evening chill, rest assured the beds in all Wildhaven tent cabins have heated mattress pads.

2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com

Locals-only perk

Need a relaxing staycation during the holiday hustle?

Use the code LOCAL for a special rate (an overnight experience for $150, plus tax) at The Stavrand Russian River Valley on most Thursdays through February. To take advantage of this offer, you must live within 35 miles of the property (proof of address is required). Book your stay via the hotel website or by calling direct.

The Stavrand Russian River Valley, 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com

Shop local

Harmon Guest House knows how to showcase local art in innovative ways, with sketches on stairwells and windows and art pieces throughout the property. For the holidays, the hotel is partnering with Healdsburg artist Morgania Moore of M.E.Moore Collection.

Inspired by the property’s eco-friendly architecture and design, Moore’s latest jewelry collection, “Native, Fall 2022 for Harmon Guest House,” is on display and available for purchase at the hotel through January. The jewelry collection features 90% reclaimed materials and Moore, who also is a video artist, will showcase some of her video projects at the hotel through February.

227 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com

Holiday tea

The halls at Hotel Healdsburg are decked with sparkling decor for its annual Holiday Afternoon Tea service. Offered Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, it will feature housemade pastries, dainty finger sandwiches and holiday fare from onsite restaurant Dry Creek Kitchen. Along with a variety of custom blend teas, sparkling wine and cocktails will be available.

25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com

Twelve nights of holiday fun

MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa’s annual Twelve Nights of Marvel is back with a series of events throughout December, ranging from a Stollen cooking class to meetups with Santa and a menorah lighting ceremony. All events are open to the public.

29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma. 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com

Sweet architectural stunners

Local builders and bakers of all ages can showcase their icing skills at the annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition at Hotel Petaluma Dec. 16-18. Awards will be given in more than a half dozen categories. Expect to see some candy-coated takes on Wine Country landmarks. Find more information about this event here and register to enter your gingerbread house here.

205 Kentucky Street, Petaluma, 707-241-9136, hotelpetaluma.com