Closed Sonoma County Restaurants We Miss

From Arrigoni's to Zin, here are some of our favorite Sonoma County restaurants from the past and some that we've lost in recent years due to wildfires and the pandemic.

Restaurants are a reflection of the community. Part gathering spots, part arbiters of local tastes and part entertainment venues, they say a lot about who we are. With changing tastes and changing times, restaurants come and go, leaving behind memories for all who visited. In Sonoma County, some have sadly been lost to wildfires and, more recently, the pandemic.

Downtown Santa Rosa has been especially hard hit in the last few years amid parking problems, homelessness and the lack of downtown workers to support the businesses, among other issues. Between 2020 and 2022, closures included Bollywood, Mercato, Gerard’s Paella, Acre Coffee, Stout Brothers, Tex Wasabi’s and Bistro 29. (Warike Restobar, Kancha SR and L’Oro Di Napoli have opened recently in downtown Santa Rosa.) 

Many restaurants that struggled through wildfires and the pandemic found that their troubles weren’t over in 2022. Difficulties with finding staff and exponentially rising food costs left some of our favorite restaurants throughout the county out of time and out of resources.

Click through the gallery above for a few of the restaurants we lost in 2022 and many others that we still remember fondly from years before. Did we miss one of your favorites? Share your memories in the comments.

