3 New Hotels to Check Into by the Russian River

Slide 1 of 9 The Stavrand Russian River Valley: The former Applewood Inn and Spa changed hands in early 2020 and has since been transformed into The Stavrand, a "re-invented, luxury Russian River Valley inn and hotel." Set on nearly six acres, the property is a registered historic landmark and dates back to the 1920s. The hotel features 21 renovated rooms in three buildings and "reflects the ownership groups appreciation of modern styling." Rates start at $446. 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 2 of 9 Each room at The Stavrand has its unique configuration. The hotel is located a 10-minute walk from Guerneville, via a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Russian River. (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 3 of 9 In addition to redwood trees, The Stavrand property is also home to fruit trees, many of which date back to the 1920s when they were planted by the property’s original owner, Ralph “Rooster” Belden. (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 4 of 9 Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville: Formerly the Sonoma Orchid Inn, the property that now goes by the name Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville, celebrates its 115th birthday this year. The adult-focused property stretches nearly three acres and features nine rooms, some of which are dog-friendly (pictured here is the Cazadero room). The Mine + Farm is located near the river and is surrounded by redwoods, old growth oaks and vineyards. Rates start at $195; there's a two-night minimum stay. 12850 River Road, Guerneville, 707-869-4466, mineandfarm.inn.com (Courtesy of Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville)

Slide 5 of 9 The property’s farmhouse was built in 1906 by Louis E. Ridenhour and was once part of a much bigger parcel of land. (Courtesy of Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville)

Slide 6 of 9 Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville, is located across from the Russian River, adjacent to Korbel Winery. (Courtesy of Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville)

Slide 7 of 9 Solar arrays at Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville. (Courtesy of Mine + Farm, The Inn at Guerneville)

Slide 8 of 9 The Highlands: Guerneville chef and hotelier Crista Luedtke took over this historic LGBTQ-focused resort in early June together with Christian Strobel, founder of Basecamp Hotels with boutique properties in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City and Boulder, CO. The Highlands, which has been around since the early 1920s in different iterations, now features 15 updated cabins, each with a different look, along with 11 glamping tents, available from Apr. 1 to Sept. 30. Rates range from $119 to $399. 14000 Woodland Drive, Guerneville, 707-869-0333, highlandresort.com (Courtesy of The Highlands)

Slide 9 of 9 A guest room at the renovated The Highlands in Guerneville. (Courtesy of The Highlands)