Surprise Closure for Railroad Square Restaurant in Santa Rosa

- Jackson's Bar & Oven: Amazing burgers and truffle fries, best of Santa Rosa cocktails, woodfired pizzas and a charming atmosphere.
- Miracle Plum: An artisanal neighborhood market and kitchen. Grab tasty local products, take classes and find bespoke goodies at this adorable shop.
- Lococos: Rustic Italian that's a local favorite.
- La Gare: French cuisine that's been popular for celebrations for nearly 40 years.
- Khoom Lanna: Tasty Thai.
- Omelet Express: Big as your face omelets and breakfast classics to fill you up for days.
- Flying Goat Coffee Cafe: Fancy coffee drinks, tea and pastries in a minimalist space.
- Aroma Roasters: Chill coffee house where students, artists and everyday folk share a cuppa java. Sandwiches, snacks and giant slices of cake.
- Jack and Tony's: Top-notch whiskey, bourbon and cocktails are the thing here, along with regional American cuisine
- Paradise Sushi & Grill: Affordable all-you-can-eat sushi and Japanese favorites
- Toad in the Hole Pub: Bangers and mash, solid fish and chips, shepherds pie, pasty (hand pies), beer and fun.