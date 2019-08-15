Closed

Surprise Closure for Railroad Square Restaurant in Santa Rosa

The buzz made the rounds quickly among the food community after the shutter.

Pullman Kitchen Closes: After five years of amazing food in Railroad Square, Pullman Kitchen has closed. The buzz made the rounds quickly among the food community after the shutter, due according to owner Darren McRonald, to a lost lease at the 205 Fifth St. location. In an Instagram post, the news read simply, “The train has left the station. We’ve had a great time serving you for the past 5 years. However, we’ve lost our lease and have had to close. #staytuned #allaboard”.

 

