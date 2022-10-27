A Sneak Peek at the Forthcoming Goldfinch Restaurant in Sebastopol

The closure of K&L Bistro earlier this year left a hole in the heart of Sebastopol. But the new occupants of the restaurant space at 119 S. Main St. are making progress on the forthcoming Goldfinch.

The new restaurant will be part of the in-progress Livery on Main project, a food hall and event and co-working space operated by Farm to Coast Collective, a subsidiary of local development company the Beale Group.

Though Goldfinch is still very much under construction, it’s slated for an early 2023 opening. Nick Izzarelli (food and beverage director at Stark Reality Restaurants) will be the food and beverage director, and Rodrigo Mendoza (Charro Negro chef) will head the kitchen.

The new co-working space inside the Livery on Main:

The adjacent food hall inside Livery on Main is taking a bit longer than expected to complete, according to Greg Beale, CEO of the Beale Group. But construction is underway. The food hall will include several 300- to 500-square-foot kitchen spaces for budding restaurants and food businesses. Other levels of the building will host a lounge, restaurant, event space and co-working areas. The 22,000-square-foot, mixed-use project was announced in 2021. Beale hopes to open the food hall in late 2023.

Find more details at livery135.com.