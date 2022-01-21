Open or Coming Soon: 16 New Sonoma Restaurants to Check Out

Slide 1 of 19 The Branch Line, Santa Rosa: The Pharmacy cafe owner Kim Bourdet is opening a new plant-based restaurant and mercantile in the former Flying Goat Coffee space in Railroad Square. No meat or dairy food will be available at the restaurant. Instead, it will make its own nut-based milks and vegan “cheeses” and focus on local produce. 10 Fourth St. (The Pharmacy)

Slide 2 of 19 Red Bird Bakery, Santa Rosa: This continually growing local bakery known for their breads and sweets will be opening in the former Criminal Bakery space in the SOFA (South of A Street) district. 463 Sebastopol Ave., redbirdbakery.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 19 Vine Burgers, Santa Rosa: This just-announced gourmet burger spot at 3579 Industrial Ave. is expected to open later this month. (Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 19 Wooden Petal Bakery, Santa Rosa: This pop-up pretzel business, which took Santa Rosa by storm after it launched in 2020, has now become a full-fledged bakery. The menu includes daily bread specials, braided sesame pretzel loaf and homemade dips that can be ordered online and picked up at the bakery. Orders should be placed the night before, as daily offerings usually sell out fast. We love the Kids Party Box that includes “unicorn-style” (meaning with sprinkles) glazed pretzels and the Salty Sweet Box with cinnamon sugar and sea salt pretzels. 404 Santa Rosa Ave., woodenpetal.com (Wooden Petal)

Slide 5 of 19 Little Saint, Healdsburg: We’ve had our noses pressed up against the glass at this 10,000-square-foot food, arts, music and community space (formerly SHED) in anticipation of the plant-based, farm-forward cafe and restaurant coming from Kyle and Katina Connaughton of three Michelin-starred Single Thread Farm and Restaurant. February opening. Read more. 25 North St., Healdsburg, follow at @littlesainthealdsburg on Instagram. (Little Saint)

Slide 6 of 19 Lo and Behold, Healdsburg: Duke’s founders Laura Sanfilippo and Tara Heffernon have partnered with Chef Sean Raymond Kelley for a small-plates and cocktails lounge at the former Mateo’s Cocina Latina. They held a soft opening on Wednesday. Open 11:30 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Monday. It’ll eventually be open seven days a week and serve brunch on Saturday and Sunday. 214 Healdsburg Ave., loandbeholdca.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 19 Maison Healdsburg, Healdsburg: A group of Single Thread alums plan to open Maison Healdsburg, a modern wine bar, in downtown Healdsburg this spring. Owners Evan and Jade Hufford and Ryan Knowles said diners at the Michelin-starred Single Thread were often interested in having a glass of wine after their meal — sometimes as late as midnight — but there were few after-hour options available in town. Read more. 210 Healdsburg Ave., maisonwinebar.com (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 19 Troubadour, Healdsburg: Bakery wunderkinds Melissa Yanc and Sean McGaughey of Quail & Condor in Healdsburg have opened a sandwich shop at the former location of Moustache Baked Goods (381 Healdsburg Ave.). Since opening Quail & Condor in January 2021, Yanc and McGaughey (formerly of Single Thread) have garnered praise for their lacquered pastries, breads and sweets. @troubadour.sando (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 9 of 19 Sandwich from Troubadour in Healdsburg. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 10 of 19 Sonoma Pizza Co., Forestville: After several popular pop-up pizza parties last summer and fall in the parking lot of their planned Forestville restaurant, this pizzeria, mercantile and wine bar is slated for a March opening. 6615 Front St., @sonomapizzaco and sonomapizzaco.com (Sonoma Pizza Co.)

Slide 11 of 19 Animo: New York ramen gurus Josh Smookler and Heidi Hu plan to open what appears to be a wood-fired grill restaurant at 18976 Sonoma Highway later this year. The space needs plenty of fixes, according to Sonoma Index-Tribune restaurant writer Kathleen Hill, so we’ll be waiting patiently. @animo_restaurant on Instagram (Animo Restaurant)

Slide 12 of 19 Psychic Pie, Sebastopol: We went bonkers for the Roman-style sourdough pizza from this pandemic pop-up last year, in no small part due to the hand-drawn pizza boxes they were delivered in. Now they’re focused on their brick-and-mortar spot at 980 Gravenstein Highway S. in Sebastopol, which is currently under construction. psychicpie.com (Psychic Pie)

Slide 13 of 19 Acre Overland, Sebastropol: Briefly opened at the Barlow earlier this year and then put on hold, this new Mediterranean concept from Acre founder Steve Decosse is waiting out the recent COVID-19 surge. More details to come. acreoverland.com, @acreoverland on Instagram.

Slide 14 of 19 Magdelena’s Savories and Sweets, Petaluma: A vegan and vegetarian bakery that’s been tempting us on Instagram (@magdelenassavoriesandsweets) with promises of gourmet cinnamon buns, Swedish cardamom buns, pickled jalapeños and cheddar and “facon” (meatless bacon) rolls is slated for a February opening. 5306 Old Redwood Highway N. (Magdelena's Savories and Sweets)

Slide 15 of 19 Easy Rider: We recently wrote about this Southern-inspired restaurant with California flair now open at the former Drawing Board/Whisper Sisters space (109 Kentucky St.). The interior has been revamped to evoke a roadhouse feel. Chef Jared Rogers and restaurateur Dustin Sullivan of Marin’s Guesthouse are behind the project. Executive Chef Mario Chivarria (Picco, Zero Zero) is helping to craft the menu. Expect dinner daily and a boozy Southern brunch menu. easyriderpetaluma.com (Easy Rider)

Slide 16 of 19 Shrimp po' boy with fries from Easy Rider in Petaluma. (Easy Rider)

Slide 17 of 19 Beignets from Easy Rider in Petaluma. (Easy Rider)

Slide 18 of 19 Sol Food, Petaluma: The San Rafael-based Puerto Rican restaurant is finally coming together at their Theatre District location (151 Petaluma Blvd. S., No. 129). Set to open in two to three weeks. Follow at @solfoodca on Instagram. (Mike Chappazo / Shutterstock)

Slide 19 of 19 Stonework Pizza, Petaluma: The former Rafy’s Pizza (615 E. Washington St.) will become Stonework Pizza later this spring, promising gourmet NY-style pies. (Shutterstock)