6 Things to Do Outdoors in Napa Valley

Slide 1 of 12 Napa Lighted Art Festival: After a two-year hiatus, the popular outdoor arts event is back. The free illuminated art festival will run for eight weeks this year, through March 13, in downtown Napa and the Oxbow district. Download a map here. Pictured is Electric Dandelions by LiquidPXL. 707-257-9529, donapa.com (Courtesy of DoNapa)

Slide 2 of 12 The Napa Lighted Art Festival features eight lighted art installations; interactive pieces like Angels of Freedom from OGE Group offers festival-goers fun photo opportunities. (Courtesy of DoNapa)

Slide 3 of 12 Lightforms by Hybycozo is one of the works on display at this year’s Napa Lighted Art Festival. (Courtesy of DoNapa)

Slide 4 of 12 Napa Art Walk: Before the sun sets, wander through downtown Napa and take in the seventh Napa Art Walk exhibition. The biennial, rotating outdoor exhibit features 10 sculptures by seven artists from the Western United States. Jumping the Waves by artist Patricia Vader is pictured. Download a map of the outdoor exhibition here. An audio tour, featuring comments from the artists, is available on napaartwalk.org (Courtesy of Chris Sithi)

Slide 5 of 12 Confluence #102 by artist Catherine Daley is one of the stops on the Napa Art Walk. (Courtesy of Chris Sithi)

Slide 6 of 12 Dancing Aspens by artist Reven Swanson can be seen along the Napa Art Walk. (Courtesy of Chris Sithi)

Slide 7 of 12 Brion: This Napa Valley winery is located inside a beautifully restored bank barn from 1876 (the barn is built into a hill and is accessible from two levels) south of downtown Yountville, with striking views of the Vaca Mountains and Sleeping Lady Vineyard. The winemaking team comprises a trio of accomplished Napa Valley winemakers: Julien Fayard, Mark Herold and Massimo Monticelli. 5537 Solano Avenue, Napa, 707-339-7686, brionwines.com (Courtesy of Brion)

Slide 8 of 12 Tastings on the outdoor patio at Brion are limited and by reservation only. Arrangements can be made to taste wines from Sonoma County’s B. Wise Vineyards, also founded and owned by Brion Wise. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 9 of 12 Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar: How about a cocktail with a view? Enjoy drinks, bar bites and valley panoramas atop the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and families are welcome. Archer Hotel Napa, 1260 First Street, Napa, 707-819-2490, skyandvine.com (Courtesy of Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar)

Slide 10 of 12 The lobster corn dogs are a longtime menu favorite at Sky & Vine. Served with chipotle remoulade, you may not want to share. (Courtesy of Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar)

Slide 11 of 12 Wilfred’s Lounge: Grab a seat on the deck overlooking the Napa River and soak in some fun Hawaiian vibes at Napa’s only Tiki bar. The downtown Napa newcomer is decked out with bamboo furniture, traditional jade tiles and tiki statues. The drink menu includes cocktails with names like Sesame Swizzle, Maximum Aloha and On Island Thyme, served in fun glassware. Open Wednesday through Sunday. 967 First Street, Napa, 707-690-9957, wilfredslounge.com (Courtesy of Untapped Media, Inc.)

Slide 12 of 12 Alston Park: Open from sunrise to sunset, this popular Napa park allows you to get your steps in while taking in sweeping vineyard views. It boasts 157 acres of open space and three miles of trails open to hikers, dog walkers, mountain bikers and equestrians. Along with picnic tables, the park has a dedicated off-leash area for dogs and free parking. 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa, 707-257-9529, cityofnapa.org (Photo by Brian Welsh)