Peek Inside 2 New Construction Homes in Historic Healdsburg Neighborhood

The new construction features the signature columns of a classic craftsman home. The paneled walls have been left a little simpler in this modern take on the craftsman and have been painted white to meet today's demand for light and airy interiors. (Ned Bonzi/Mary Ann Veldkamp)

This new Craftsman-style home at 132 Lincoln St. in the Johnson Street Historic District in Healdsburg is listed for $3.5 million. (Ned Bonzi/Mary Ann Veldkamp)

A group of brand new properties have recently popped up in between victorian, craftsman and Italianate homes in Healdsburg's Johnson Street Historic District, located just a short walk from the Healdsburg Plaza. This modern take on an Italianate home at 136 Lincoln St. is listed for $3.4 million. (Ned Bonzi/Mary Ann Veldkamp)

It’s not every day you hear the words “new construction” and “historic neighborhood” in the same sentence. But a group of brand new properties have recently popped up in between victorian, craftsman and Italianate homes in Healdsburg’s Johnson Street Historic District, located just a short walk from the Healdsburg Plaza.

The new homes were designed in a style that emulates the historic homes in the neighborhood, according to lead architect Matt Taylor of Santa Rosa firm Farrel-Faber and Associates. Rather than creating replicas of the historic homes, the goal was to design the new properties in a fresh way that would make them blend in with the older properties. The color palette of the exteriors doesn’t stray far from the colors of the surrounding homes but design details on the new constructions (window trims, mullions and moldings) have cleaner lines than their century-old predecessors.

The new constructions in the Johnson Street Historic District have sold fast — only two properties remain: an Italianate-style 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom property at 136 Lincoln St. and a craftsman-style 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property at 132 Lincoln St.

The Italianate-style property, listed for $3.4 million, features a wall of windows in the living room that opens up toward the yard and provides the kind of indoor-outdoor living that has become particularly popular in the wake of the pandemic. The paneled walls in the craftsman-style home, which is listed for $3.5 million, have been painted white to resonate with today’s demand for light and airy interiors. This property also has folding glass doors that open toward the back deck and yard.

Both homes come with modern kitchen work surfaces in quartz and quartzite, while the bathrooms feature a more traditional upscale material: marble. Freestanding bathtubs and stained-oak vanities topped with ornate fixtures add a touch of history to the bathrooms. Each home has an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), which is attached to the gated garage. The ADUs have a kitchen and bathroom and can serve as extra living space or a home office. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the homes.

The properties at 132 Lincoln St. and 136 Lincoln St. in Healdsburg are listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp. For property details, please call 707-481-2672, or email maryanne.veldkamp@cbnorcal.com.