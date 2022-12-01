Six issues | One Great Price

Mendocino Getaway, Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Wine Country

Local Town Named Among ‘Coziest’ in America

Dreaming of a relaxing winter getaway? Consider this charming town, plus two more within an easy driving distance from Sonoma County.

Dreaming of a relaxing winter getaway? Mydatingadviser.com, a web site that, as the name suggests, offers dating tips, just named a Napa Valley town among the “170 coziest small towns in America.” Two North Coast towns, a couple of hours drive away from Sonoma County, also made the list.

“Drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket,” in towns like Stockholm, Wisconsin (No. 1 on the list), Stowe, Vermont (No. 2), and Stanley, Idaho (No. 3), suggests mydatingadviser.com. (In order to determine the coziest small towns in the nation, the web site compared well-known U.S. small towns across three “key dimensions:” weather, food and activities.)

While snow-covered East Coast towns ranked the highest, 12 California towns made the list, with Carmel-by-the-Sea leading the Golden State pack. Click through the above gallery to see which nearby towns are among the coziest in America, with a few suggestions on things to do (courtesy of Sonoma Magazine staff). Find more serene winter escapes here: sonomamag.com/10-serene-winter-escapes-in-sonoma.  Karen Misuraca contributed to this article. 

