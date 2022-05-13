Where to Go Glamping in Sonoma This Summer

See and hear the wildlife from your private viewing porch at Safari West in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Safari West)

Summer’s coming! That means more time to spend in Sonoma County’s great outdoors.

As temperatures start to rise, an alfresco staycation is a great way to rediscover the magic of the summer season in Wine Country. From safari-style tents to shiny Airstreams to towering treehouses, here are some of our favorite luxe glamping spots. Click through the above gallery for photos.

Sonoma Zipline Adventures in Occidental

Five treehouses, similar to yurts, form an aerial village in redwood treetops on the Alliance Redwoods property in Sonoma’s west county. Every treehouse stay includes two zipline tours with Sonoma Zipline Adventures — one on the day you arrive and another before you depart.

Dinner and a hot breakfast are included and are delivered via room service. With a queen bed and bunk beds, each treehouse is designed to sleep up to four people. Treehouses also have a sink and compostable toilet.

The cost is $615 per person Monday through Thursday; $700 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (There is a minimum of two guests.) Along with the overnight stay and two zipline tours, a guided nature hike, gourmet dinner and hot breakfast are included. Additional children and household members are $300 per person.

6250 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com

Boon Hotel & Spa in Guerneville

The three glamping tents at this popular Russian River hotel and spa are available Memorial Day weekend through October (from $235). Glampers enjoy queen platform beds with organic linens, lanterns and boon breakfasts. There’s also electrical outlets to charge all those gadgets we travel with these days.

In addition to glamping tents, Boon Hotel & Spa has a vintage camper (from $225). The boonito comes with a full bed and is available year round.

14711 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville, 707-869-2721, boonhotels.com

Highlands Resort in Guerneville

Guerneville chef and hotelier Crista Luedtke took over this historic LGBTQ-focused resort about a year ago together with Christian Strobel, founder of Basecamp Hotels with boutique properties in South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City and Boulder, Colorado. (Luedtke also owns Boon Hotel & Spa.)

The Highlands, which has been around since the early 1920s in different iterations, features 11 glamping tents, available from Apr. 1 to Sept. 30 (from $159). The resort also has more than a dozen cabins – each with a different look – and traditional hotel guest rooms.

14000 Woodland Drive, Guerneville, 707-869-0333, highlandresort.com

AutoCamp Russian River in Guerneville

At AutoCamp in Guerneville, guests can choose between staying in a sleek Airstream trailer or in a luxury platform tent.

Platform luxury tents are available April through October (from $199). Each canvas tent has a queen size bed, an electric blanket for chilly nights, electrical outlets, lights, ice chest and a patio area with fire pit.

AutoCamp Airstreams come with a queen size bed, a sofa that converts into a full size bed, full bathroom, well-stocked kitchen and a patio with fire pit. Choose between the Classic (from $199) and the Premium Airstreams (from $249) located along a seasonal creek. Dog-friendly Airstreams are available for an extra fee; call for reservations.

AutoCamp’s most budget-friendly glamping accommodation is the Happier Camper (from $169), a 42 square-foot camper featuring a full size bed with plush linens, as well as towels and robes and a private seating area with fire pit outdoors. Spa-style showers and bathrooms are available in the AutoCamp clubhouse.

4120 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com

Wildhaven Sonoma in Healdsburg

Just steps from the Russian River, there are 40 safari-style canvas tents (from $159) to choose from at this glamping spot. All tents are equipped with bed, linens, towels, lights, electric outlets, firewood and ice.

Along with tents boasting two queen beds, Wildhaven also offers bunk bed tents that include two sets of bunk beds along with a queen bed. Well-behaved dogs are welcome for an extra $25 fee.

Quiet hours, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., are strictly enforced. There are clean, communal bathrooms and showers (including outdoor showers if you take a dip in the river) and each site has a picnic table and either a private or communal barbecue for cooking.

Guests can enjoy easy access to hiking trails, patio dining, al fresco wine tasting and other outdoor activities. Alexander Valley wineries, such as Medlock Ames, are just a stone’s throw away.

2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com

NewTree Ranch in Healdsburg

This exclusive biodynamic estate in Healdsburg focuses on wellness and sustainability. The poolside Ranch Estate is the only accommodation on the 120-acre property and features four bedrooms and a luxury tent with hot tub (from $4000 nightly, six night minimum stay).

NewTree Ranch offers a variety of wellness experiences, such as working the onsite farm, kayaking, flower arranging, spa treatments, and breathing exercises followed by an ice bath (also known as the Wim Hof experience).

The ranch has a plant-based culinary program, led by chef Matteo Silverman, who sources ingredients for his dishes from the onsite biodynamic farm. (Guests pay extra for these meals.)

3600 Wallace Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-9643, newtreeranch.com

Safari West in Santa Rosa

Go on a safari on Sonoma’s Serengeti, then spend the night in one of 30 luxury tent cabins on the 400-acre African wildlife preserve (from $285). Imported from Botswana, the tents at Safari West boast beds, a bathroom, polished hardwood floors and private viewing decks.

Continental breakfast is included in overnight stays. Overnight guests receive 10 percent off on safari tours.

3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 800-616-2695, safariwest.com

Jess Lander contributed to this article.