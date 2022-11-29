Guy Fieri’s Dessert Nachos Make Top 50 Holiday Gift List. And You Can Order Them Online

What’s more delicious than a pile of Guy Fieri’s Trash Can Nachos? His Trash Can Dessert Nachos! Online gourmet grocer Goldbelly has just clocked this sweet and sticky dessert from the Mayor of Flavortown as one of the top 50 gifts of the holiday season.

For $89.95, you can impress your friends and family with a pile of sweet, savory, drippy, creamy goodness, complete with a signature Guy Fieri “trash can” (otherwise known in culinary circles as a ring mold).

The DIY kit includes crispy cannoli chips, mini pretzels, chocolate toffee pieces, brownie pieces, whiskey dark chocolate sauce, whiskey salted caramel sauce, and mascarpone cream to hold it all together. There’s also a holiday version with red and green M&M’s and peppermint candy pieces. You do the stacking and presentation.

You can use your enclosed Trash Can for other personal food adventures, such as Trash Can Lasagna, Trash Can Meatloaf, Trash Can Trifle, or even Trash Can Seven Layer Dip. The possibilities are endless! You can also order Fieri’s pulled pork Trash Can Nachos with his signature Caliente Margaritas.

Still hungry? Check out some of Goldbelly’s other holiday desserts like Nancy Silverton’s Gelato Gift Box, Gray’s Papaya New York Hot Dog Kit, Vosges Haut-Chocolat Collection or Martha Stewart’s Strawberry Ombre Cake.