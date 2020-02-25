Sonoma County Named Top Travel Destination in the World

Sonoma County is "an ideal setting for a classic wine country holiday ... but with a diversity that sets it apart from most winelands: wild rivers and rustic cabins, spas and saddles, redwoods and Peanuts," said Frommer's travel guide. Frommer's readers picked Sonoma County as the best place to go in 2020. (Chris Hardy)

Hotel Les Mars in Healdsburg. One of the most romantic hotels in Sonoma County , the chateau-style Hotel Les Mars features antique pieces, 17th and 18th-century furniture and a marble spiral staircase in the lobby. The guest rooms are individually designed, most of them have canopied beds. (Courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Sonoma Speed Festival (May 28-31, 2020). This event gathers vintage racing vehicles for "a celebration of flat-out wheel-to-wheel competition at the Illustrious Sonoma Raceway—one of the world’s most notable and challenging race tracks located in the heart of California’s Wine Country." (Will Bucquoy)

The Sonoma International Film Festival (March 25-29, 2020). This annual five-day event pairs film with wine country cuisine and wines from Sonoma vintners. The festival, dedicated to promoting independent film and filmmakers, has attracted celebrities in previous years, including Meg Ryan and Bruce Willis. (Alvin Jornada)

The Donum Estate in Sonoma. This Carneros region winery pairs allotment-only chardonnay and pinot noir with a world-class sculpture collection — dotted throughout the estate vineyards are pieces by Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Yayoi Kusama, Louise Bourgeois and more. (Courtesy of Donum Estate)

Copain Wines in Healdsburg. This appointment-only winery, which specializes in vineyard-designated pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah, is perched on a hillside overlooking the Russian River Valley. (Courtesy of Copain Wines)

"Sonoma County offers all the elegance of Napa without the crowds," said Forbes magazine in an article listing the top 20 destinations in the world for 2020. Click through the gallery to see which local places Forbes recommended. (Shutterstock)

In 1875, horticulturist Luther Burbank referred to Sonoma County as “the chosen spot of all this earth.” 145 years later, he’s not alone in his views. In addition to locals and visitors with an affinity for this area, several publications are big fans. In recent years, Sonoma County has been featured in The New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, The Evening Standard, The Sun, among others. And now, Frommer’s travel guidebook and Forbes magazine have both named Sonoma County one of the best places to visit in 2020.

Listing the top 20 destinations for 2020, including Rome, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, and Dubai, Forbes said Sonoma County “offer(s) all the elegance of Napa without the crowds,” and added that, “following a string of wildfires, this resilient Wine Country enclave is open for business.”

The business magazine recommended wine tasting at Copain Wines in Healdsburg and The Donum Estate in Sonoma, as well as visits to the Sonoma International Film Festival (March 25-29) and the Sonoma Speed Festival (May 28-31). Hotel Les Mars in Healdsburg and MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma (which was recently named one of the best new hotels in the world) were also mentioned in the article.

Frommer’s, a travel authority for more than 60 years, highlighted Sonoma County in their annual roundup of “best places to go.”

“In 2020, we’re trading the overtouristed for the overlooked,” said Frommer’s staff writers, who “went looking for less-trampled places that nevertheless have no shortage of culture, adventure, food, and scenery.”

Sonoma County was voted the best destination in the world by Frommer’s readers, and was featured with The Bahamas, Papua New Guinea, Buenos Aires and Greenland, among other top travel destinations. It’s “an ideal setting for a classic wine country holiday … but with a diversity that sets it apart from most winelands: wild rivers and rustic cabins, spas and saddles, redwoods and Peanuts,” said Frommer’s.

If you’re planning a visit to Sonoma County in 2020, here are a few guides that will help you plan your trip:

