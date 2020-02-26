Dessert at the former Cyrus restaurant in Healdsburg.

Chef Douglas Keane of Cyrus is considering opening a new Cyrus in Alexander Valley.

Chef Douglas Keane, formerly of Cyrus restaurant in Healdsburg, will open a yakitori restaurant in St. Helena in 2016. Photo: Heather Irwin.

News broke today that celebrity Chef Douglas Keane’s Cyrus restaurant may rise again in Geyserville. Maybe. Or at least we hope.

Apparently, Keane is hoping to take over an existing glass and concrete building nestled among Alexander Valley Vineyards. The cost could run up to $5 million to upgrade and add a kitchen worthy of the Top Chef Master’s winner. A number of investors have ponied up at least some of the funds to revive Keane’s longtime dream.

Keane did not immediately respond to requests for comment but has said for years that he stood by his longterm vision to re-open Cyrus when the time was right.

The original Cyrus, which received two Michelin stars, closed in 2012 after wine magnate Bill Foley purchased the tony Les Mars Hotel, where Cyrus was located. The relationship soured between the two quickly, and Keane decided to shutter.

In 2014, Keane hoped to re-open Cyrus at a property owned by Jackson Family Wines near Jimtown. The concept was for a reservation-only dining experience limited to just a handful of patrons each night. A small group of neighbors expressed concerns about zoning changes in the quiet vineyard area, and the plan for Cyrus 2.0 faltered.

In 2017, it was once again announced that Keane planned to reopen Cyrus in Alexander Valley in by 2019.

“We look forward to offering a unique and evolved version of our carefully curated service and cuisine,” said a rep at the time.

Since closing Cyrus, Keane has primarily worked in Napa, first with Two Birds/One Stone and most recently with Roadhouse 29. He is also part owner of HBG restaurant in Healdsburg.

Maybe the third time’s a charm?