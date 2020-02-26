Top Chef Contestant Opening New Sonoma Restaurant

Top Chef contestant Casey Thompson is slated to open a new restaurant, Georgette, somewhere in Sonoma County this year.

Thompson is listed as representing Georgette, “…a new Sonoma restaurant slated to open late summer/fall of 2020” at the upcoming Sonoma International Film Fest’s “Chefs & Shorts” event. The special dinner pairs of top chefs like Douglas Keane, Thompson and Timber Cover’s Seadon Shouse with wine and food-focused films.

So, it’s a thing. Though neither Thompson or her reps are offering up much info, Casey did say via email that she is excited about the new venture and has lots of planning to do.

Thompson has lived in Napa for several years, offering private chef and restaurant consulting services as well as “working for various wineries pairing wines with foods selected from local farms”. So she clearly gets the Wine Country vibe.

Thompson was a Top Chef fan favorite on Season 3 and returned for Season 8’s “All-Stars”. She is currently Director of Culinary Development for Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group (the website is not live, but claims “Some of the most incredible Sonoma businesses have come together under the Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group umbrella to create new beginnings”).

Here’s to new beginnings, Chef Casey!