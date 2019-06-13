First Look: The New MacArthur Place in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 24
Once a vineyard and working ranch, MacArthur Place dates back to the 1850s. The boutique hotel features 64 rooms spread across a six-acre stretch not far from the Sonoma Plaza. After a recent remodel, new buildings blend seamlessly with Victorian architecture. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
As part of the MacArthur Place re-do, historic structures have been modernized and turned into bright and airy spaces. The property's historic barn now houses the lobby, The Porch coffee shop (pictured), and Layla restaurant. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
Western-themed Saddles Steakhouse has been replaced by the Mediterranean-focused Layla Restaurant, named after Leilani Burris, the great granddaughter of the property’s founder David Burris. The dinner menu features treats like tzatziki, patatas bravas, and Sole à la Meunière. New York Strip, ribeye, and filet grilled over an open flame pay tribute to Saddles and its local fans. Read more here. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
Beet salad at Layla Restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
Layla Restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
The new Bar at MacArthur in Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
Swizzle on the Square craft cocktail at the Bar at MacArthur in Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
Gardens, winding pathways and the pool, make MacArthur Place a fun space to wander on a sunny day. The property is both family- and dog-friendly. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
Locally-owned Uppercase Tea is poured hot or cold at Layla and The Porch. 15 percent of the tea company’s earnings go to non-profits supporting women and girls. Select tea is hand-packed by young women from Teen Services Sonoma. Read more here. (Courtesy photo)
Three Nearby Spots You Won’t Want to Miss this Summer: The vineyards at Donum Estate have a little more sparkle these days thanks to the 40 or so contemporary sculptures interspersed throughout. The collection includes works by Ai Weiwei, Louise Bourgeois, and Keith Haring. Tastings and tours are by appointment only. 24500 Ramal Rd, Sonoma, 707-939-2290.
Enjoy a tasting at Scribe paired with lunch, featuring items from the property’s garden. Reservations are required. MacArthur Place organizes tastings for guests at both Scribe and Donum with Bohemian Highway Travel Co. 2100 Denmark Street, Sonoma, 707-939-1858.
Sonoma's Tuesday Night Market in the Plaza runs through September 24th. Market hours are every Tuesday from 5:30pm to dusk. Sonoma's new single-use plastics for all Plaza events is in effect; bring reusable utensils, cups, refillable water bottles, and plates.
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, featuring an outdoor shower. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, featuring an outdoor deck. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
A renovated guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, featuring an outdoor deck. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
The carriage deck at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)
