First Look: The New MacArthur Place in Sonoma

Living in a place that just about everyone wants to visit has its pros and cons. For some reason, it’s easy to forget to take advantage of the benefits – especially when it comes to local hotel offerings.

In Sonoma County, staycation options range from dreamy spas and ryokan-style suites with granite soaking tubs to charming vineyard B&Bs and breathtaking coastal getaways.

Sonoma’s MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa has long been a favorite among locals and visitors. The historic wine country property recently received a facelift and now boasts updated rooms and common areas, a new restaurant, bar and coffeeshop. Click through the gallery for a peek inside plus tips on what to see and do in the surrounding area.

29 E. MacArthur Street, Sonoma, 707-938-2929.

