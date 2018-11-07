8 Sonoma Wineries Where You Can Spend the Night

In wine country, there’s certainly no shortage of extraordinary places to rest your head. From local hotels and inns with perks like Japanese-inspired rooms with deep soaking tubs to luxury resorts with lawn butlers that put together the perfect picnic, choosing where to make your home away from home can sometimes be a tough decision. But if you dream of snoozing in the very thick of wine country hospitality, there’s no better place to wake up than at a winery. An added perk: you can sample wines, even take a nap afterwards, sans worries about who will be the designated driver. If this sounds like a dream come true, click through the above gallery for eight local wineries where you can spend the night.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Read previous post:
Best Sonoma Restaurants: 24 Picks from the Food Critics, Fall 2018

From budget meals to special occasion dinners, here's where to eat in Sonoma County according to the food critics.

Close