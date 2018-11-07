8 Sonoma Wineries Where You Can Spend the Night

Slide 1 of 20 DeLorimier Winery, Geyserville: Located in Alexander Valley, minutes from downtown Geyserville, DeLorimier Winery has a guest house and two suites for those who would like to stay here. The guest house features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, as well as a full kitchen and outside deck with a barbecue grill. Both suites come with king size beds, outdoor patios, along with a refrigerator and microwave. All of the accommodations are surrounded by 17 acres of estate vineyards. There’s a long list of amenities including free Wi-Fi, a bottle of wine upon arrival, and permission to pick from the property’s many fruit trees. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 2 of 20 A stay at DeLorimier Winery includes free tastings at ten Wilson Artisan Wineries. In addition to DeLorimier, that includes wineries like Matrix, Jaxon Keys, and Rockpile Vineyards. Prices can vary depending on season and availability; guest house rates range from $499 to $699 per night; suites range from $225 to $375 per night. (Wine Club members at any Wilson Artisan Wineries receive a 20 percent discount. Two night minimum on Friday and Saturday nights; prices do not include taxes and fees.) 2001 Highway 128, (800) 546-7718, delorimierwinery.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 3 of 20 A guest bedroom at DeLorimier Winery in Alexander Valley. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 20 The patio at DeLorimier Winery in Alexander Valley. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 20 Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg: If you join Jordan Estate Rewards, you can start earning points that can be applied toward a stay at the winery. Once you’re a Gold Member (which requires a minimum spending of $2500 with the winery) you can reserve accommodations. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 20 Along with three French-inspired suites, the Wildwood Guest Cottage at Jordan Winery features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen. All stays come with a private tour and tasting with food pairings. Transportation to and from Healdsburg for dinner is also included. Complimentary breakfast consists of homemade pastries and jam, yogurt, fruit, and coffee or tea. Rates range from $50 to $100, plus 5,000 to 10,000 reward points per night. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, (800) 654-1213, jordanwinery.com

Slide 8 of 20 Guest bedroom at Jordan Winery in Healdsburg. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 20 Reeve Wines, Healdsburg: With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Reeve Wines Villa can sleep eight adults. Along with views of Dry Creek Valley, the villa features a pool, hot tub, and mini wine cave, and the house is powered by solar energy. All villa guests receive complimentary tastings. (Appointments must be made in advance.) Reeve does not offer property tours, but guests are welcome to walk through the garden and check out the resident farm animals.

Slide 10 of 20 Rates at Reeve Wines range from $1200 to $2200 per night depending on the day of week and season. Prices do not include taxes and a $450 cleaning fee. (Wine Club members receive a fluctuating discount. Three night minimum stay; four night minimum stay during holiday periods.) 4551 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, (707) 235-6345, reevewines.com.

Slide 11 of 20 Mazzocco Sonoma, Healdsburg: The Briar Cottage at Mazzocco Sonoma features one king bedroom, and two bedrooms with a queen bed. In addition to a full kitchen and outdoor patio, there’s Bocce ball and horseshoes to keep guests entertained. The cottage is walking distance to the tasting room, and just like DeLorimier, every stay includes complimentary tastings at Wilson Artisan Wineries. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 20 Rates at Mazzocco Sonoma Winery vary from $699 to $1,100 per night, depending on day of week and time of year. (Wine Club members at any Wilson Artisan Wineries receive a 20 percent discount. Two night minimum on Friday and Saturday nights; prices do not include taxes and fees.)

Slide 14 of 20 Pezzi King, Healdsburg: Set on a private estate, less than a 5-minute drive from Healdsburg Plaza, the Pezzi King Estate Guest House and Suites can host a crowd. It features four king bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, in addition to a full kitchen. Guests can enjoy vineyard views as they soak in the hot tub. Same wine tasting perks as Mazzocco Sonoma and DeLorimier apply; every stay includes complimentary tastings at Wilson Artisan Wineries. Rates vary from $699 to $1,100 per night, depending on day of week and time of year. (Wine Club members at any Wilson Artisan Wineries receive a 20 percent discount. Two night minimum on Friday and Saturday nights; prices do not include taxes and fees.) 412 Hudson Street, (866) 473-4309, pezziking.com

Slide 15 of 20 Enriquez Estate Wines, Forestville: An old milk barn has found new life as a wine country retreat at Enriquez Estate Wines in Forestville. The cottage has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a full kitchen, and patio with vineyard views. Every stay comes with a complimentary wine tasting. (Appointments must be made in advance.) Rates range from $150 to $450 per night depending on the season and demand. There is a two-night minimum. 5960 Eastside Rd, Forestville, (707) 347-9719, enriquezwines.com

Slide 16 of 20 Every stay at at Enriquez Estate Wines in Forestville comes with a complimentary wine tasting. Appointments must be made in advance. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 20 Tara Bella Winery & Vineyards, Santa Rosa: “The B” at Tara Bella is located above the winery’s barrel room and tasting area. The suite offers a king bed, refrigerator, and microwave, and there’s an outdoor kitchen with grill. The balcony suite comes with vineyard views. Rate is $225 per night, with a two-night minimum. (Wine Club members pay $180 per night.) 3701 Viking Road, Santa Rosa, (707) 544-9049, tarabellawinery.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 20 View from the balcony suite at Tara Bella Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)