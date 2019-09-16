8 Unique Spa Experiences in Sonoma and Napa

Slide 1 of 23 Kenwood Inn & Spa, Kenwood: Following the 2017 wildfires, the spa at the Kenwood Inn & Spa remained closed for nearly two years due to smoke damage and subsequent renovations. The spa finally reopened in September inside what feels like a modernized Tuscan farmhouse. It now has locker rooms, fancy Japanese toilets, remodeled treatment rooms, a private outdoor terrace for couple’s treatments, a bath tower boasting vineyard views, and best of all, a robust spa menu featuring massages, facials, body wraps, body cures, and even deep sleep treatments.

Many spa services at the Kenwood Inn & Spa experiment with nontraditional ingredients, like the Espresso & Mud Detoxifying Body Treatment which uses coffee Arabica to detoxify your skin, or the CBD-infused Cielo Bliss Detox Massage. You can also add a CBD bath to any treatment. Afterward, spend the day by the inn's magical pool.

The pool at the Kenwood Inn & Spa. (Courtesy photo)

Sonoma County residents can now take advantage of a 15 percent discount on spa treatments at the Kenwood Inn & Spa. The "Love Our Locals" special is valid Monday-Friday until January 31, 2020 and applies to cabana reservations and spa treatments of 50 minutes or more. 10400 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-893-1293, kenwoodinn.com

Carneros Resort & Spa, Napa: The stunning, 600-square-foot spa at the Carneros Resort underwent a $3.5 million renovation in 2018 and now offers an array of innovative, high-tech treatments. Utilizing everything from sound therapy to zero gravity chairs to LED technology, these go far beyond the traditional Swedish massage.

The Light Me Up treatment, for instance, combines magnesium-rich oils and LED light to relieve pain and help your body heal, then finishes with a full-body massage and meditative sound therapy session. They also offer a CBD massage called Heal Me. The best part: You can nap lazily on a spa deck daybed before your treatment and then sip a cocktail at the adults-only hilltop pool after. 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, 707-299-4900, carnerosresort.com

Osmosis Day Spa & Sanctuary, Freestone: If you're looking for a truly meditative retreat—not just a luxe day of pampering—the Osmosis Day Spa & Sanctuary can heal both muscle kinks and mind blocks. Osmosis is most famous for its Cedar Enzyme Bath. The only one of its kind in North America, this 1940s Japanese tradition involves soaking in a hot bath that smells like the forest. Made of finely ground evergreens and rice bran it swaddles the body like a weighted blanket and leads to an array of benefits, including reduced tension and stress, pain relief, and clearer skin.

You can enjoy a massage or facial (or both) after the Cedar Enzyme Bath by booking one of Osmosis' spa packages. Or for $20, add on a relaxing and creativity-boosting sound therapy session in the Field of Hammocks. To get the full Osmosis experience, don't leave without a visit to the soothing, Kyoto-style meditation garden. 209 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone, 707-823-8231, osmosis.com

View of the Meditation Garden at Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary in Freestone. (Courtesy photo)

Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa, Calistoga: Mud baths are on offer on just about every block in Calistoga (and to be honest, they're kind of hot and stinky), but the Calistoga Motor Lodge offers a fun twist on the classic treatment that's made this tiny Napa Valley town famous. Perfectly Muddled doesn't require you soaking in a sulfur bath; instead, you'll paint on your own customized blend of detoxifying mud and relax in the sun while it goes to work on renewing your skin.

Perfectly Muddled is just one of several unique treatments offered at the lodge's whimsical Moonacre Spa & Baths. The spa uses crushed grape seeds in an exfoliating scrub for both The Wine Country Scrub and The Garden Vichy services and you can get immediate pain relief with a CBD Massage or CBD Soak. The latter takes place in a clawfoot tub. 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-0991, calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com

Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: The renowned Farmhouse Inn looks to nature's bounty to select unique, seasonal ingredients for its spa treatments. One of their massages works with warm ginger and honey while a signature head-to-toe treatment, Catherine's Favorite (named after Farmhouse Inn owner, Catherine Bartolomei), features a lavender-orange hair and scalp treatment, a lavender-tangerine body butter, and lemon-verbena foot scrub.

In other treatments, the Farmhouse Inn incorporates warm body pillows filled with alfalfa—an old life hack from farmers who used alfalfa hay to extract lactic acid from sore muscles. And, always up on the latest trends, they recently added a CBD Massage to their spa menu. Book the Double Dose, a CBD bath and CBD massage combo, or ask about taking a CBD bath bomb back to your room for later. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Archer Hotel, Napa: The rooftop spa at the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa doesn't take itself too seriously and has tailored the spa menu to the wine country traveler specifically. Case in point: the Rapid Recovery treatment is designed to cure hangovers with pure oxygen inhalation therapy, a head massage using a hangover relief liniment, and a foot scrub, wrap, and massage.

Rapid Recovery is just one option on the Archer's unique Express Menu (30-minute treatments for $99), which enables you to truly fit some relaxation in between wine tasting appointments. There are also couple's options, like the Up-Valley Roundabout, a Calistoga mud foot bath, foot scrub and rub, and face mask, or the CBD Express, a CBD foot soak and lavender-orange hair and scalp treatment. Of course, 60 to 120-minute treatments are available too; the Playful Passion is meant to turn up the romance with a couple's DIY scrub, massages, and a sensual dice game. 1230 First Street, Napa, 707-690-9800, archerhotel.com

The Spa at Hotel Healdsburg, Healdsburg: The Spa at Hotel Healdsburg plays off the popular farm to table trend with a Farm to Spa menu packed with treatments that use custom products from local Sonoma County farms. For instance, there's the Meyer Lemon Sage Massage (the Meyer lemon and sage come in a whipped souffle cream) and the Meyer Lemon Sage Herbal Wrap (featuring biodynamic lemon verbena body milk).

The spa's Wine and Honey Wrap uses organically-farmed sauvignon blanc from Dry Creek Valley's Quivera Vineyards and the Lavender Peppermint Restorative Massage is perfect for the winter months. Reserve time for laying by the private pool nestled in an olive grove right in downtown Healdsburg. 25 Mathson Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com

Spa Terra at the Meritage Resort & Spa, Napa: Spa Terra sets itself apart by being located in an underground wine cave beneath the property's estate vineyards. The spa offers a couple of vino-infused treatments made for wine lovers, like Uncorked, consisting of a grape seed scrub and a wine and rosehip mud wrap, concluding with an application of a cabernet grape seed lotion.

Another option is Solo Vino, a 100-minute rejuvenating experience that begins with a cabernet grape seed scrub, followed by a body wrap with wine cave mud, and finally, a Swedish massage. A cheese plate and glass of wine are included. 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 855-318-1768, meritagecollection.com