Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

8 Unique Spa Experiences in Sonoma and Napa

From wine grape treatments to CBD soaks, these spa experiences are "so Wine Country."

When in Wine Country, skip the conventional R&R and exfoliate your skin with the seeds of wine grapes, enjoy a modern take on the mud bath, or jump on the newest spa trend, CBD soaks and massages. We’ve rounded up the most unique spa experiences in Sonoma and Napa to make your visit extra memorable—and relaxing.

Subscribe Now!

Related Posts
How to Do a Girls Getaway in Sonoma a la Amy Poehler's 'Wine Country' Movie How to Do a Girls Getaway in Sonoma a la Amy Poehler's 'Wine Country' Movie
First Look: The New MacArthur Place in Sonoma First Look: The New MacArthur Place in Sonoma
Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors

Comments

Read previous post:
Willi’s Wine Bar is Better Than Ever in New Santa Rosa Location

The new Willi's Wine Bar feels like it's always been part of the neighborhood.

Close