15 Best Sonoma Wineries for Picnics

Slide 1 of 22 Korbel Champagne Cellars, Guerneville: A winery, rose garden, market and delicatessen rolled into one, historic Korbel has everything you need for a picnic. Enjoy complimentary tours and wine tastings followed by a gourmet picnic on the patio shaded by redwood trees. Don’t bother bringing your own picnic provisions, as Korbel’s deli offers fresh salads, cheese and charcuterie, and hand-crafted sandwiches like the classic muffaletta or the popular grilled tri-tip topped with gorgonzola. 13250 River Road, Guerneville, 707-824-7000, korbel.com.

Slide 2 of 22 Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville: It’s already pretty impressive that this winery boasts a full-service restaurant, Rustic, but it also offers something few, if any, wineries do: a poolside picnic. Guests can sunbathe by the estate’s pool and pavilion as servers from the Pool Cafe deliver lunch directly to their lounge chairs. The cafe’s menu consists of fresh salads, paninis, hot pizza, even housemade gelato, and don’t forget about the wine and cocktail menu. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1400, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Slide 3 of 22 Dutcher Crossing Winery, Geyserville: If picnicking with your pup and a glass of cool chardonnay on a grassy knoll overlooking valleys and vineyards sounds like your ideal summer experience, Dutcher Crossing is the place to be. This dog-friendly winery has cheese and charcuterie boards available for purchase in its farmhouse-style tasting room to supplement your picnic basket, but guests are welcome to bring their own lunch to the scenic picnic area. 8533 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, 707-431-2700, dutchercrossingwinery.com.

Slide 4 of 22 Seghesio Family Vineyards, Healdsburg: At this historic Italian winery, guests can bring their picnic lunch — or purchase a $20 antipasto board — to the estate’s arbored grove to pair with a formal wine tasting or a bottle of one of their traditional Italian varietals. After a relaxing picnic in the grove, you can head over to the winery’s bocce courts for a game or two between sips or your favorite wine. 700 Grove St., Healdsburg, 707-433-3579, seghesio.com.

Slide 5 of 22 Preston Farm and Winery, Healdsburg: In addition to its Rhone-style blends and rich zinfandels, Preston’s biodynamic farm yields an impressive collection of grains, livestock and fruit trees (along with 1,500 olive trees), making it a great picnic spot. Purchase provisions from the farm store like apples, olive oil, housemade sausage and freshly-baked sourdough bread to enjoy under the shady walnut trees on the picnic grounds. 9282 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-3372, prestonfarmandwinery.com.

Slide 7 of 22 Dry Creek Vineyard, Healdsburg: Lined with flowers and tall trees, this winery’s grassy picnic area is a beautiful place to pair summer snacks with a wine tasting flight. Guests can reserve a private tasting and picnic lunch, which comes with a gourmet sandwich, a savory side and a housemade cookie, along with estate wine of course. 3770 Lambert Bridge Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-1000, drycreekvineyard.com.

Slide 8 of 22 La Crema, Healdsburg: Overlooking sprawling vineyards from the second-story deck of La Crema’s historic barn-turned-tasting room, the winery’s patio picnic table area is an idyllic location to sip on pinot noir with your picnic lunch. La Crema offers $150 baskets (yours to keep) filled with local artisan cheeses, charcuterie, crackers and chocolates to make for a divine picnic. 235 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-9300, lacrema.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 9 of 22 Landmark Vineyards, Healdsburg and Kenwood: With Landmark Vineyards, guests have the option of picnicking at either of their two tasting rooms — the Healdsburg location in the heart of Russian River Valley and the Kenwood location in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains. Picnicking on the winery grounds is free with a minimum wine purchase of $25 per adult, and guests are welcome to bring their own picnic provisions; the winery sells cheeses and charcuterie too and they’ll provide basket, blanket, cheese board and wine glasses. 101 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 707-833-0053, 6050 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-6491, landmarkwine.com.

Slide 10 of 22 Landmark Vineyards in Kenwood. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 22 Chateau St. Jean, Kenwood: The manicured Mediterranean garden at this 1920s European-style winery is an enchanting place to tour while sipping sparkling wine. Enjoy a snack near the fountain in the central parterre lined with mandarin trees, or reserve a wine tasting with bites like pastries, cheese and chocolate, complete with views of the estate’s vineyards and immaculate lawn. 8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-257-5784, chateaustjean.com.

Slide 13 of 22 Ledson Winery in Kenwood. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 22 Ledson Winery, Kenwood: While the gothic French Normandy castle at this winery is a sight to see inside and out, the outdoor patios with vineyard views and the majestic oak groves with shaded tables are your best bet for a picturesque picnic. Ledson Winery has a gourmet marketplace to provide all your lunch provisions, including mustards, olive oils and sandwiches like the harvest turkey with cranberry sauce -- it pairs well with a glass of pinot noir. 7335 Highway 12, Kenwood, 707-537-3810, ledson.com.

Slide 15 of 22 VJB Vineyards and Cellars, Kenwood: On the estate’s Tuscan-inspired patio piazza, guests can savor the new releases of Italian varietals paired with a picnic feast, which can be purchased from one of the winery marketplace shops. VJB’s La Cucina offers authentic Italian paninis and fresh salads, Red Rooster Pizza supplies wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads, and the Wine Truffle Shop has handcrafted chocolates and gelato for those picnic-goers with a sweet tooth. 60 Shaw Ave., Kenwood, 707-833-2300, vjbcellars.com.

Slide 16 of 22 Ram's Gate Winery, Sonoma: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until harvest, Ram’s Gate offers a “Summer at the Pond” experience where you and a group of friends can share a bottle of wine by the glistening pond overlooking their Carneros vineyard. Work up an appetite by playing lawn games by the pond, like cornhole and giant jenga, and dine on an assortment of housemade bites. 28700 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-721-8700, ramsgatewinery.com.

Slide 17 of 22 Ram's Gate Winery in Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 22 Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma: At one of the oldest wineries in California, Gundlach Bundschu’s Vista Courtyard offers relaxing respite from the intense summer heat, with picnic tables shaded by tall olive trees situated near a shimmering pond. The winery also sells picnic blankets for those who want to picnic on the hillside and wine and snacks can be purchased from their rustic Donkey Bar. 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 20 of 22 Cline Cellars, Sonoma: Nestled between large weeping willow trees, aromatic rose bushes and a mini stone-bordered pond, Cline Cellars’ picnic area is a quaint place to reserve a table for your closest friends and enjoy an old-fashioned picnic and a glass of the estate’s famed zinfandel. 24737 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-940-4061, clinecellars.com.

