Small But Mighty: 20 Boutique Sonoma Wineries to Check Out Right Now

Sonoma County is home to more than 425 wineries. Some of them are owned by big players and notable wine families – E&J Gallo, Jackson Family Wines, Ferrari-Carano, Boisset to mention a few – but many of them are small, family-run businesses.

While popular destinations like Boisset’s Buena Vista Winery and Kendall-Jackson’s Wine Estate are definitely worth a visit, visitors and locals should also make time to explore smaller – but just as mighty – wine producers. Some of them may not have grand facilities or even a tasting room – pouring instead at their office, a co-op or pop-up events – but they all contribute in a big way to making Sonoma County one of the top wine regions in the world. Click through the gallery for some of our favorite small wineries (producing less than 1,000 cases per year). 

