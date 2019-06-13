A Peek Inside Jean-Charles Boisset’s Latest Wine Country Venture

Wine Country roots run deep. There’s a fascinating story to be told about how this area became one of the premier wine growing regions in the world. But the hows and whys have a knack for getting lost when you’re happily sipping and swirling away — few are those who can remember the details the sommelier or tasting room server shared.
Prolific Napa Valley entrepreneur and vintner Jean-Charles Boisset is on a mission to make wine lovers a little more savvy. His latest business venture, 1881 Napa – the first wine history museum in Napa Valley – invites visitors to explore the history of the region through a self-guided tour.
“Napa Valley has a powerful place in American wine history and 1881 Napa puts the region in perspective on the world stage,” said Boisset in a press release.
As to be expected from a man known for his flamboyant style, Boisset’s new museum is equal parts informative, entertaining and extravagant. And there’s wine tasting, too. Click through the gallery for a peek inside.
1881 Napa, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, 1881napa.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.
