A Peek Inside Jean-Charles Boisset’s Latest Wine Country Venture

Boisset is also the owner of Sonoma’s Buena Vista Winery . Founded in 1857, it is California’s first winery. After purchasing the historic landmark in 2011, Boisset restored the winery and opened a wine tool museum on the grounds. 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma, 800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com . (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Store shelves are being filled with an extensive wine collection, and not just from Boisset’s labels. Along with rare wine tastings, Oakville Grocery now offers eight draft beer taps, wine taps and a craft coffee menu. In the coming months, changes will also be made in the Healdsburg location. (Photo courtesy Alexander Rubin)

With a focus on sustainable organic foods, the menu at Oakville Grocery has changed, a wood-fired pizza oven has been added, and new artisan products have been introduced. Whenever possible, goods are sourced locally from wine country and California. Compostable plates, and containers have found a place alongside paper straws. (Photo by Lowell Downey)

Neighboring Oakville Grocery, the oldest continually operating grocery store in California, was purchased by Boisset Collection early 2019. While Boisset has committed to carrying on the store’s legacy, some changes are being made. (Photo by Alexander Rubin)

A collection of historic wine relics from Europe and the United States and original artifacts from the Early California Wine Trade Archive at 1881 Napa in Oakville. (Photo by Alexander Rubin)

Napa Valley vintner and entrepreneur Jean-Charles Boisset at his latest venture 1881 Napa, a wine museum and tasting salon in Oakville. (Photo by Lowell Downey)

In addition to the site-specific cabernets, guests to Napa 1881 can try wines from a blend of Napa Valley grapes, including a sparkling wine, sauvignon blanc, rosé, chardonnay, red blend, merlot and a cabernet sauvignon — all wines are crafted exclusively for 1881 Napa by winemaker Thane Knutson. (Photo by Lowell Downey)

The two centerpieces of the museum/tasting salon are a 48-light Baccarat crystal Zenith chandelier and a reproduction of an 1895 map of Napa County on canvas hanging from the ceiling. It took 10 days to put the pieces in place; both are visible from the second-floor museum and the tasting salon on the first floor. (Photo by Lowell Downey)

The first floor of the Victorian home that houses 1881 Napa serves as a tasting salon. Wine expert Karen MacNeil, author of the bestselling Wine Bible, helped develop the different tasting options available. Wine flights come with names such as “Majestic Mountains Versus Plush Valley," “Is it Cool to be Hot or Hot to be Cool?” and “Embark on a Journey Throughout the Valley," which includes cabernet sauvignons from 12 different sub-AVAs. (Photo by Lowell Downey)

Napa Valley’s first wine history museum, 1881 Napa, opened Wednesday, June 12. The museum, owned by Napa Valley vintner and entrepreneur Jean-Charles Boisset, is located next to Oakville Grocery, the oldest continually operating grocery store in California (acquired earlier this year by Boisset Collection). Visitors to the museum can explore Napa Valley history, the region's many viticultural areas as well as a collection of historic wine relics from Europe and the United States and original artifacts from the Early California Wine Trade Archive. Admission is complimentary; tours are self-guided. (Photo by Lowell Downey)

Wine Country roots run deep. There’s a fascinating story to be told about how this area became one of the premier wine growing regions in the world. But the hows and whys have a knack for getting lost when you’re happily sipping and swirling away — few are those who can remember the details the sommelier or tasting room server shared.

Prolific Napa Valley entrepreneur and vintner Jean-Charles Boisset is on a mission to make wine lovers a little more savvy. His latest business venture, 1881 Napa – the first wine history museum in Napa Valley – invites visitors to explore the history of the region through a self-guided tour.

“Napa Valley has a powerful place in American wine history and 1881 Napa puts the region in perspective on the world stage,” said Boisset in a press release.

As to be expected from a man known for his flamboyant style, Boisset’s new museum is equal parts informative, entertaining and extravagant. And there’s wine tasting, too. Click through the gallery for a peek inside.

1881 Napa, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, 1881napa.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

